PM: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™ - PC-Spezifikationen veröffentlicht. (Ubisoft News)

30. Oktober 2023 - 17:45
HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 30. Oktober 2023 - Ubisoft gab heute die PC-Spezifikationen zu Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora bekannt. Alle Details gibt es auf Ubisoft News in diesem Post.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandoraerscheint am 7. Dezember 2023 für PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna und Windows PC und ebenso ab Release-Tag über Ubisoft+.

Angebote zuAvatar: Frontiers of Pandoragibt es im offiziellen Ubisoft Store.

© 2023 Ubisoft Entertainment. Alle Rechte vorbehalten. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora™ und das 20th-Century-Studios-Logo sind Markenzeichen von 20th Century Studios. Lizensiert für Ubisoft Entertainment durch 20th Century Studios.

