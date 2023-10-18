PM: Es wird wieder heiß – Hellboy Web of Wyrd ist erschienen (Cosmocover)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Es wird wieder heiß – Hellboy Web of Wyrd ist erschienen

– Der markante Stil der Comic-Vorlage erwacht auf PC und Konsolen zum Leben –

LOS ANGELES, 18. Oktober 2023 – Die visuell umwerfende, in Partnerschaft mit Dark Horse Comics entstandene, Umsetzung der Hellboy-Comics vom Entwicklungsstudio Upstream Arcade und Publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment , Hellboy Web of Wyrd, ist ab sofort auf PC , Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 , PlayStation 5 , Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S zum Preis von 24.50 € verfügbar.

Hier geht es zum Launch Trailer!

In Hellboy: Web of Wyrd schlüpft ihr in die feuerrote Haut des teuflischen Helden (gesprochen von Lance Reddick) und erkundet das seltsame Wyrd. Nachdem ein Agent des Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense (B.P.R.D.) im Butterfly House verloren geht, muss sich der Mann fürs Grobe – Hellboy – um die Angelegenheit kümmern.

In einer einzigartigen Spielwelt, die direkt aus Mike Mignolas Comics entsprungen zu sein scheint, lässt man auf unterschiedlichen Ebenen der “Wyrd” genannten Dimension die Fäuste fliegen. Sucht euren vermissten Kollegen, erkundet diese seltsame Welt und prügelt euch mit verheerenden Nah- und Fernkampfattacken durch die Reihen furchteinflößender Monster, die das Wyrd bevölkern, während die höllische Kraft des berühmten Protagonisten stetig wächst – bis er es selbst mit den größten Schrecken aufnehmen kann.

Hellboy: Web of Wyrd ist eine originelle Geschichte, die in Zusammenarbeit mit Dark Horse Comics entstanden ist. Bleibt unter www.goodshepherd.games stets über Good Shepherd Entertainment und das Butterfly House auf dem Laufenden oder folgt @GoodShepherdEnt einfach direkt, um keine Neuigkeit zu verpassen.

