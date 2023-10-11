PM: Total War™: PHARAOH ist jetzt erhältlich  (Cosmocover)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Total War™: PHARAOH ist jetzt erhältlich

– Wer wird Ägyptens beherrschen? –

LONDON – 11. OKTOBER 2023 – SEGA® Europe, Limited und The Creative Assembly™ Limited sind stolz auf die heutige Veröffentlichung von Total War™: PHARAOH auf Steam für Windows PC. Total War: PHARAOH ist eine Rückkehr zu den historischen Wurzeln der kultigen Strategiespiel-Franchise und lässt Spieler*innnen in die turbulenten Ereignisse des ägyptischen Neuen Reiches eintauchen, wo sie das Schicksal dreier großer Kulturen bestimmen, die inmitten des katastrophalen Zusammenbruchs der Bronzezeit ums Überleben kämpfen.

Den Release-Trailer kann man hier ansehen:

Schreiben Sie Geschichte nach Ihren Vorstellungen

Total War: PHARAOH ist ein Strategiespiel, in dem rundenbasiertes Zivilisationsmanagement und Echtzeitstrategieschlachten aufeinandertreffen. Spieler*innen können eine ikonische bronzezeitliche Zivilisation regieren und die Geschichte nach ihren Vorstellungen neu schreiben. Verwalten Sie Ihr Imperium in den Bereichen Diplomatie, Wirtschaft und militärische Stärke, bevor Sie Tausende von Soldaten und Kriegsmaschinen in intensiven taktischen Eroberungen in einer lebendigen Nachbildung dieses turbulenten Zeitalters befehligen.

Total War: PHARAOH – Features:

Early-Adopter-Bonus

Als Early-Adopter-Bonus erhalten Spieler*innen, die Total War: PHARAOH innerhalb der ersten Woche nach Veröffentlichung kaufen, Zugang zum Kosmetikpaket Avatar der Götter und zum Kosmetikpaket Herz der Shardana.

