PM: Tom Clancy’s The Division® 2 Year 5 Season 2 ab sofort verfügbar (Ubisoft News)

4. Oktober 2023 - 13:00
HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 4. Oktober 2023 – Ubisoft kündigte heute den Launch von Year 5 Season 2 für Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 an. Season 2: Puppeteers schickt die Division Agenten auf die Jagd nach dem Recruiter. Zudem wird es neue Rettungsmissionen geben und ein Fan-Liebling kehrt zurück: Incursions. Year 5 Season 2 bietet außerdem Ausrüstungs-Events und kosmetische Gegenstände.

Der Trailer zur Season 2 von Year 5 von Tom Clancy's The Division 2 kann unter folgendem Link gefunden werden:

Die neuesten Informationen über Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 und andere Ubisoft-Spiele gibt es unter news.ubisoft.com.

Angebote zu Ubisoft Spielen gibt es im offiziellen Ubisoft Store unter: https://store.ubisoft.com/de/home

© 2023 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

About Tom Clancy’s The Division 

Since the first The Division game launched in 2016, the series has offered a revolutionary experience through multiple games, all offering robust RPG customization with tactical action combat. Upcoming games in the series include The Division Resurgence for mobile and survival-action shooter, The Division Heartland. Fans can sign up for a chance to play The Division Heartland at thedivisionheartland.com, and for a chance to play Resurgence at thedivisionresurgence.com. 

