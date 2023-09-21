PM: Die J.League feiert ihr langerwartetes Debüt in Football Manger 2024 (Cosmocover)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Die J.League feiert ihr langerwartetes Debüt in Football Manger 2024

– Die neue Partnerschaft umfasst die drei obersten Ligen im japanischen Fußball: J1, J2 und J3 –

London, England – 21. September 2023 – Dass die diesjährige Version von Football Manager die bislang kompletteste ist, wird unterstrichen durch eine Vereinbarung mit der J.League, durch die in Football Manager 2024 endlich auch japanische Clubs vertreten sind.

Die brandneue Partnerschaft bringt J1 League, J2 League und J3 League ins Spiel und schaltet Japan als voll spielbare Nation frei. Alle 60 Clubs der J.League sind mit ihren offiziellen Logos, Trikots und Spielerfotos der Saison 2023 in allen unseren Titeln voll lizenziert.

Miles Jacobson, Studio Director von Sports Interactive, sagt dazu: „Eine Vereinbarung mit der J.League zu unterzeichnen, ist etwas, das wir schon sehr lange angestrebt haben, und das mit unserem erstmaligen Erscheinen in Japan kombinieren zu können, ist ein großer Meilenstein für das Studio und die SEGA-Familie als Ganzes.

Seit Jahren haben unsere Fans immer wieder gefragt ‚ Wo bleibt die J.League?’ . Dementsprechend freue ich mich riesig, dass wir das nun endlich unter Dach und Fach gebracht haben und unsere Spieler*innen die Liga und ihre Vereine kennenlernen und neue Talente aus Japan entdecken können. Und für unsere neuen Fans in Japan ist es so schön, dass sie jetzt eine der großen Freuden von FM erleben können – nämlich den eigenen Lieblingsverein zu managen und ihre Fußballträume auszuleben!“

Football Manager 2024 erscheint plattformübergreifend weltweit ab 6. November und erstmals auch mit japanischer Sprachoption. Als 20. und bislang komplettester Teil der Football Manager-Reihe enthält FM24 eine ganze Reihe von Gameplay-Verbesserungen, die den Fußball im Spiel noch authentischer machen als je zuvor. Viele der neuen Features sind stark beeinflusst von Expertenwissen und wichtigen Partnern aus der Welt des Profifußballs, die für noch mehr Immersion und Drama sorgen.

In den sozialen Medien unter @FootballManager und auf www.footballmanager.com gibt es bereits Details zu den neuen Features, darunter Verbesserungen bei Transfermarkt und Vereinsfinanzen, die das Drama in Transferfenstern im echten Leben widerspiegeln und den Trainerkarrieren im Spiel eine ganz neue Dimension und Dynamik verleihen.

Bis Anfang Oktober wird es weitere Informationen zu den Verbesserungen in der PC/Mac-Version geben, darunter Weiterentwicklungen bei der Match Engine und überarbeitete Standardsituationen. Wie in dem öffentlichen Feature-Fahrplan dargelegt, werden die neuen Features und Gameplay-Verbesserungen von FM24 Console und FM24 Mobile in der Woche ab 22. Oktober enthüllt. Die Features von FM24 Touch werden Anfang November vorgestellt.

Alle, die FM24 (PC/Mac) oder FM24 Console (Xbox/PS5*) vor dem Erscheinen am 6. November bei von SEGA anerkannten digitalen Händlern vorbestellen, erhalten 10 % Rabatt.

Wer bei einem teilnehmenden Online-Händler für PC und Mac vorbestellt, kann die Karriere dank Early Access** bereits vorzeitig starten. Early Access wird über Steam und den Epic Games Store etwa zwei Wochen*** vor dem offiziellen Erscheinen verfügbar sein. Im Early Access begonnene Sngleplayer-Karrieren können in die finale Version übernommen werden, wenn das Spiel am 6. November zum offiziellen Erscheinen aktualisiert wird.

Weitere Informationen zu FM24 auf allen Plattformen gibt es auf https://www.footballmanager.com/de .

*Auf PlayStation ist dieser Rabatt nur mit PlayStation Plus-Mitgliedeschaft verfügbar.

**Early Access ist nur über von SEGA anerkannte Online-Händler verfügbar. Hier gibt es eine umfassende Liste von Online-Händlern und weitere Informationen dazu, was von SEGA anerkannte Händler auszeichnet.

***Early Access kann auf verschiedenen Plattformen zu unterschiedlichen Zeiten starten.

