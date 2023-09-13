PM: Stop and Shop for a Spell! Potion Tycoon is Open for Business With the New Brick & Mortar Update (Daedalic)

HAMBURG, Germany, September 13, 2023 — Daedalic Entertainment and Snowhound Games are celebrating the 6-month anniversary of Potion Tycoon in Steam Early Access with Brick & Mortar, a massive content update that includes the community’s most desired updates including construction and renovations! These latest improvements allow existing players along with newcomers to experience it as a true potion tycoon!

Potion Tycoon is a magical take on the management simulation genre. Open your own potion shop and strive to become the most successful brewer of magical concoctions in the realm. Manage all aspects of the potion mixing business from experimenting with various recipes, to competing for resources or raising your own magical plants or fungi, as well as optimizing your production lines. The team at Snowhound Games has been hard at work, listening to players and improving the game with this 3rd major update. Get ready for these latest additions:

About Snowhound Games

Snowhound Games is a small but very versatile team comprised of six game enthusiasts and software, information technology, digital art, and electronic business professionals. They are different in almost everything: age, nationality, tastes, and habits, but there’s one thing that brought us together – our sheer passion for video games!

The Snowhound team was established in June 2014 by seven members of a specialized Game Developers Training course held at JAMK University of Applied Sciences. At about the same time they started to develop their debut mobile game title Apestorm: Full Bananas which was released on the AppStore and GooglePlay in April 2016.

