PM: Awards & Adventures (Handy Games)

Giebelstadt, Germany, September 13th, 2023: Gaming enthusiasts rejoice! As the excitement builds for the upcoming Tokyo Game Show, we’re thrilled to announce the release of two extraordinary Nintendo Switch bundles that are set to redefine your gaming experience. These bundles are scheduled to launch today, just in time to elevate your anticipation for the Tokyo Game Show.

Award-winning Indie Gems 4-in-1 Bundle

Discover a world of innovation and artistic brilliance with the Award-Winning Indie Gems 4-in-1 Bundle. This carefully curated collection celebrates the ingenuity of indie game developers, featuring a selection of titles that have captured the hearts of players and critics alike. Priced at 59,99€, this bundle is a steal for anyone seeking unique and captivating gameplay experiences.

Included Games:

Through the Darkest of Times: Immerse yourself in a gripping historical narrative as you navigate the challenges of resistance during the darkest days of human history.

Endling – Extinction is Forever: Embark on an emotional journey as you guide a fox mother and her cubs through a perilous world, highlighting the importance of environmental awareness.

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale: Dive into a captivating Wild West adventure as a young boy seeks to reunite with his mother, sneakily navigating through a world filled with danger and intrigue.

One Hand Clapping: Engage in a unique musical and puzzle-solving experience that challenges you to use your voice to shape the world around you.

Best Adventure 4-in-1 Bundle

For those hungry for epic quests and enthralling stories, the ​ Best Adventure 4-in-1 Bundles is a gateway to excitement and exploration. Priced identically at 59,99€, this bundle promises an adventure-filled journey through diverse worlds, delivering an unparalleled dose of mystery, humor, and suspense.

Included Games:

Through the Darkest of Times: Experience the struggle against oppression in Nazi Germany as you make critical decisions to shape the course of history.

Chicken Police – Paint it RED!: Immerse yourself in a neo-noir detective story set in a world of anthropomorphic animals, filled with intrigue, suspense, and dark humor.

Endling – Extinction is Forever: Guide a family of foxes through a world on the brink of destruction, emphasizing the urgency of preserving our planet's delicate balance.

Neighbours Back from Hell: Tune into a hilarious TV show as you play pranks on your unsuspecting neighbor, turning his life upside down.

As the anticipation for the Tokyo Game Show builds, these two bundles offer an exceptional opportunity to dive into captivating worlds and create unforgettable memories. Both bundles will be available for purchase ahead of the Tokyo Game Show, allowing gamers to enjoy immersive gameplay leading up to the event.

