PM: Elevate your multiplayer gaming nights (Handy Games)

7. September 2023 - 16:15
HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Giebelstadt, Germany, September 7th, 2023: Get ready to level up your gaming experience with the Best Multiplayer and Co-op 6-in-1 Bundle, brought to you by HandyGames. Packed with an electrifying assortment of games, this bundle is set to launch today, offering an unbeatable value for gamers and friends alike.

Dive into the world of collaborative excitement as you and your friends embark on thrilling adventures with titles that will ignite your competitive spirit and teamwork prowess. The Best Multiplayer and Co-op 6-in-1 Bundle includes a diverse selection of games designed to deliver endless hours of enjoyment.

Included Games:

Stunt Kite Party: Guide your stunt kite through the skies and compete in hilariously fun levels in this high-flying multiplayer extravaganza.

Pile Up! Box by Box: Team up to conquer imaginative puzzles and challenges, stacking your way to victory in this cooperative masterpiece.

Skydrift Infinity: Take to the skies in adrenaline-pumping aerial races, competing against friends in stunning environments.

Giana Sisters Twisted Dreams Owltimate Edition: Unleash your inner platformer enthusiast in this enchanting co-op journey through dreamlike worlds.

Spitlings: Experience a chaotic blast of multiplayer fun as you and your friends navigate through increasingly challenging levels.

Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron: Form a squadron and engage in an epic Shoot 'em up, battling against formidable adversaries to secure aerial supremacy.

With six incredible games at your fingertips, the Best Multiplayer and Co-op 6-in-1 Bundle is a must-have addition to any Nintendo Switch library. This bundle promises a variety of gameplay styles that cater to different tastes, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy. The bundle will be available for 79,99 € / 79.99 USD, making it an affordable way to access a treasure trove of gaming experiences.

