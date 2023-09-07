PM: Fear Fest 2023: Reveil and Edge of Sanity With Never Seen Before Footage (Daedalic)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HAMBURG, Germany, (September 7, 2023) — Daedalic Entertainment revealed two frightening new trailers for their upcoming horror titles REVEIL and Edge of Sanity today as part of Fear Fest 2023. Learn more about them by watching the trailers below!

REVEIL is a narrative first-person psycho-thriller game that focuses on story, puzzles, and exploration. Find out what’s going on inside Walter Thompson and what his dark past at the Nelson Bros Circus has to do with it.

Psychological Horror Awaits in the REVEIL Trailer

Versatile, handcrafted puzzles, unanswered questions, captivating clues, and a disturbing psyche demand a lot from both the player and the protagonist, Walter Thompson. Can you manage to make sense of it all? Should you persevere, there is a chance to find answers to your questions.

More details can be found on the REVEIL Steam pagehere.

EDGE OF SANITY is a survival horror game with a psychological edge set in the unforgiving wilderness of a cold war-era Alaska, featuring hand-crafted 2D art and an intense atmosphere inspired by the works of H.P. Lovecraft.

You were part of a resupply group helping scientists working in the Alaskan field lab. Finding the site devoid of humanity you stumble upon horrifying creatures, and during the escape, your group splits up. You were lucky enough to make it out alive and set up camp to plan your future expeditions to find your missing team and learn what happened.

Survive the Old Ones in the Edge of SanityTrailer

​Each day in this area is a tough fight for survival. Limited food and supplies, and your sanity stretching over the edge. Be prepared to improvise and look for any advantage you might have against various monstrosities. It’s all up to you whether the darkness fully consumes you or you manage to cling to what remains of your sanity.

Further details on Edge of Sanity can be found on Steamhere.

About Vixa Games

Vixa Games was founded in 2016 by a group of passionate indie developers in Gdańsk, Poland. The team strives for a unique and eye-catching art style, an uncommon mix of genres and themes so their games are usually a bit twisted per the nature of the crew. Although they have a fondness for the element of silliness – quality and the studio’s motto “Life is too short to play boring games” are strongly reflected in all the Vixa Games’ products.

About Pixelsplit

Pixelsplit is a remote-only indie game dev studio, based in Germany. They've launched several distinctive titles, including Indoorlands, Virtual Rides 3, and Deadly Days. Their latest addition, REVEIL, further demonstrates their strong commitment to crafting unique and engaging gaming experiences.