PM: Mario + Rabbids® Sparks of Hope: Rayman in der Phantom Show veröffentlicht (Ubisoft News)

Düsseldorf, 31. August 2023– Ubisoft veröffentlichte den dritten DLC für Mario + Rabbids®Sparks of Hope:Rayman in der Phantom Show. Dieser DLC führt neue Spielmechaniken und Umgebungen ein, sowie einen neuen spielbaren Charakter: Rayman.

Den Launch-Trailer zum neuen DLC gibt es hier:

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope : Rayman in der Phantom Show kann einzeln oder als Teil des Season Passes oder der Gold-Edition erworben werden. Mehr Informationen zu den Editionen gibt es hier:https://www.mariorabbids.com/buy

