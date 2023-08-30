PM: Revel in the Mirth as the Ape Army Marches into Inkulinati (Daedalic)

30. August 2023 - 9:15
HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

HAMBURG, Germany, (August 28, 2023) — Yaza Games and Daedalic Entertainment are thrilled to announce the latest uproarious update for Inkulinati, the whimsical turn-based strategy medieval romp that keeps players coming back for more. In response to the enthusiastic Inkulinati community, this new update introduces a cavalcade of exciting additions that will leave fans roaring with delight – going bananas, if you will –, and will serve as a great starting point for new players to jump in.

Watch the Hilarious New Trailer Here!

Beneath its seemingly mirthful facade, Inkulinati has proven to be a formidable strategic challenge, and the good-natured minds at Yaza Games have been hard at work, heeding the counsel of players and weaving their wishes into this 3rd major update. Prepare to embrace the following additions:

After an interminable 700-year wait, Inkulinati now stands proudly in early access on PC Early Access and Xbox Game Preview. Stay attuned to the inky indie on Yaza Games' website, or share your Early Access insights via Twitter and Discord.

Press materials are available for download here.

***

Yaza Games is a small studio from Poland. Met by pure chance, we want to surprise you with our hand-crafted worlds that may contain a bit of absurd humour. One of us wants to do over-complicated strategies, while the rest never read tutorials. We’re working on our first game called Inkulinati - an ink-based strategy game straight from medieval manuscripts, where a rabbit’s bum can be deadlier than a dog's sword.

