PM: HUMANKIND™-DLC „Cultures of Oceania“ ab sofort vorbestellbar (Cosmocover)

HUMANKIND™-DLC „Cultures of Oceania“ ab sofort vorbestellbar

„Cultures of Oceania“ enthält 6 neue Kulturen, 6 neue Wunder, 7 unabhängige Völker, 15 Story-Ereignisse und einen neuen Soundtrack. Kaufe es vor dem 11. September mit 10 % Rabatt!

Paris, 29. August – Setze die Segel mit dem HUMANKIND-DLC „Cultures of Oceania“, der ab sofort bei Steam und im Epic Games Store für 8,99 € vorbestellt werden kann!

Cultures of Oceania erscheint am 11. September zusammen mit dem “Bonny Patch”, einem großen Gratis-Update für das Spiel, das Marine-Gameplay, Handel und Ressourcenmanagement verbessert. Als zusätzlichen Bonus gibt es für alle Besitzer*innen des Spiels auch noch eine ganz besondere kostenlose Kultur, die karibischen Piraten.

HUMANKIND ist ein rundenbasiertes historisches Strategiespiel, in dem Spieler*innen Kulturen verschiedener Zeiten zu ihrer ganz eigenen Zivilisation kombinieren. Oceania und das Bonny-Update erhöhen die Anzahl der Kulturen im Spiel auf 86. Das ergibt Millionen verschiedene Wege, das Gameplay anzupassen!

Neuer DLC „Cultures of Oceania“

6 neue Kulturen:

6 neue Wunder

Plus 7 unabhängige Völker, 15 neue Story-Ereignisse und neue Songs im Spiel, komponiert von Arnaud Roy.

Großes Spiel-Update + kostenfreie Kultur – „Bonny-Patch“ & Karibische Piraten

Neben Ozeanien gibt es auch ein großes Gratis-Update mit kostenlosen Inhalten:

„Cultures of Oceania“ und die zugehörigen kostenlosen Inhalte erscheinen am 11. September. Auch wenn der Sommer vorbei ist, freut sich das Team, mit euch in die Wogen der Ozeane zu springen!

