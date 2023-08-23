PM: [gamescom] Der stylische Action-Brawler Hellboy Web of Wyrd haut ab dem 4. Oktober so richtig rein (Cosmocover)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Der stylische Action-Brawler Hellboy Web of Wyrd haut ab dem 4. Oktober so richtig rein

– Im neuen Story-Trailer prügelt sich Hellboy stilsicher durch die wunderschöne Spielwelt, die auf Mike Mignolas preisgekrönter Hellboy-Comic-Serie beasiert –

23. August 2023 – Köln – GAMESCOM – Der heiß erwartete Action-Brawler des Publishers Good Shepherd Entertainment , Hellboy Web of Wyrd, prügelt sich mit übermenschlicher Kraft am 4. Oktober auf PC , PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S und Nintendo Switch. Das Spiel basiert auf Dark Horse Comics ’ Hellboy Graphic-Novels aus der Feder von Mike Mignola. Die eigens für das Spiel erschaffene Story wurde in Kollaboration mit Mignola erschaffen, der auch das Key-Art des Spiels erstellte und der beliebte Schauspieler Lance Reddick leiht Hellboy seine Stimme.

Hellboy-Fans können im heutigen Launch-Date-Trailer einen Blick darauf werfen, wie Hellboy sich in den Wyrd wirft – Eine visuell ansprechende Welt, die zutiefst unheimlich und voller mächtiger Feinde, lebender Statuen und nahezu unbesiegbarer Monster, darauf wartet erkundet zu werden. Findet die wenigen Verbündeten in dieser Welt und sammelt alle Informationen, die ihr auftreiben könnt, um Hellboys Chancen zu erhöhen, der ewigen Gefangenschaft zu entgehen.

Wie in der Comic-Vorlage muss Hellboy in Hellboy Web of Wyrd eine Reihe unterschiedlicher, einzigartiger Abenteuer bestehen, die alle auf ihre eigene Weise mit dem Butterfly House in Verbindung stehen. Nachdem ein Agent des B.P.R.D von einer Mission nicht zurückkehrt, liegt es an Hellboy und seinem Team, den verlorenen Agenten zu finden und dabei die Geheimnisse des Butterfly House aufzudecken. Werdet zu Hellboy, schlagt im Nahkampf mit aller Macht zu und rundet den Faustwirbel mit gut platzierten Fernkampfattacken ab – stellt euch angsteinflößenden Gegnern und taucht voll ein in diese neue Geschichte im Hellboy-Universum.

Hellboy Web of Wyrd ist eine originelle Geschichte, die in Partnerschaft mit Dark Horse Comics entstanden ist. Bleibt stets über Hellboy Web of Wyrd und Good Shepherd auf dem Laufenden, indem ihr @GoodShepherdEnt auf Twitter folgt und auf www.goodshepherd.games vorbeischaut.

About Good Shepherd Entertainment.

Good Shepherd Entertainment is an award-winning independent game publisher based in the Netherlands. The company has built a robust global footprint, shepherding talented development teams to create impactful games that innovate, challenge, and – most importantly – entertain. We’ve done this by pairing creators with writers, musicians and IP powerhouses and through strategic partnerships with some of the industry’s most notable names, including Devolver Digital, Croteam and Perfect World. In addition to the acclaimed John Wick Hex and Monster Train , GSE’s selection of titles includes Hellboy Web of Wyrd , Showgunners , Phantom Doctrine , the Transport Fever series, and the Hard West series . For more information, visit www.GoodShepherd.games .

About Dark Horse Comics.

Founded in 1986 as an offshoot of his comics retail chain, Mike Richardson launched Dark Horse Comics with the goal of creating a welcoming environment for comics professionals. The company strives to be an example of how integrity and innovation can broaden a unique storytelling medium and transform a company with humble beginnings into an industry giant. Dark Horse has published the work of many of the greatest talents in the industry, past and present. The company also set the industry standard for quality licensed comics, graphic novels, collectibles, and art books based on popular film and gaming properties. Dark Horse established an entertainment division in 1989, finding success with company-owned projects The Mask and TimeCop . Additionally, Dark Horse has a long tradition of establishing new creative talent throughout all of its divisions. In 2022, Dark Horse Media, LLC was established as the parent company of all three divisions, and became part of Embracer Group AB, forming the tenth operative group, strengthening the company’s transmedia capabilities.

About Upstream Arcade

Upstream Arcade is an independent games studio Founded by BAFTA winning developers from Lionhead studios with over 20 years of experience making games. Since Upstream Arcade’s creation, we have expanded to a talented team of 15 lovely individuals. We are lucky enough to make the games we want to play – original action gameplay with a heavily stylistic flair.