PM: The Time is Right - Daedalic Entertainment releases Iron Danger for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S (Daedalic)

Iron Danger is a tactical combat game with a unique time manipulation mechanic, featuring an original world that merges Finnish folklore with breathtaking steampunk design. During their journey players will discover lofty fells, primaeval forest, placid lakes as well as living gods and spine chilling machines of steel and fire. The player takes control of Kipuna, a sharp-witted village girl, who becomes imbued with an ancient power that grants her dominion over time. This power allows the player to rewind time for up to 5 seconds whenever they want. Using this power is integral to find the right strategy and combinations of moves that will bring down enemies and solve problems. In order to survive, Kipuna and her followers must also make use of the highly interactable environment, for example to bury enemies under loose cargo or set them ablaze with cleverly placed traps.

Take your time and discover endless creative possibilities!

Due to its astonishing world-design and never seen before time manipulation mechanic Iron Danger got awarded with the Creative Achievement Of The Year award at Finnish Game Awards following the games initial release on PC.

Features:

