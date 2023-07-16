Rund um GamersGlobal: Userwertungen - The Final Checkdown

Who knows these Chickens?

Die GamersGlobal-Checker versorgen die Exklusiv-Reihe Spiele-Checks treu, informativ und vielfältig mit schönen Inhalten, kurz: den Checks. Checks erhalten von ihren Autoren dabei keine Note. Die GamersGlobal-Userschaft kann aber jedes Spiel mit einer persönlichen Note bewerten, und hat dies bereits auch schon bei vielen tausend Titeln getan.

Die folgenden mit einem "Check" veredelten Spiele haben Stand heute noch keine User-Bewertung vorzuweisen. Wer mag hier beim Schließen der noch vorhandenen Lücken helfen und eine oder mehrere Userwertungen abgeben?

Hinweis: Wer Angst vor langen Tabellen hat, ist hiermit entschuldigt und darf an dieser Stelle die News ohne Gesichtsverlust vorzeitig verlassen.
 

Inhalt Titel Subgenre Datum Quelle
Arcade Check Black Knight Sword 2D-Actionadventure 15.12.2012 FLOGGER
Arcade Check Shipwreck 2D-Actionadventure 3.5.2014 Vampiro
eShop-Check Cubit The Hardcore Platformer Robot 2D-Actionadventure 18.4.2014 mrkhfloppy
Arcade Check htoL#NiQ - The Firefly Diary 2D-Actionadventure 16.3.2015 Dennis Hilla
Spiele-Check Ancient Abyss 2D-Actionadventure 22.12021 LRod
Spiele-Check Heidelberg 1693 2D-Actionadventure 25.11.2022 mrkhfloppy
PSN-Check Magus 3D-Actionadventure 17.6.2014 PatrickH.
Spiele-Check Discrepant 3D-Actionadventure 11.9.2019 Wesker
Spiele-Check Colossal Cave 3D-Actionadventure 18.1.2023 Jürgen
Arcade Check Hell Warders Action-RPG 4.4.2019 Spunk123
Spiele-Check Warlocks 2 - God Slayers Action-RPG 2.8.2019 LRod
Indie-Check Stormworks - Build and Rescue Action-Simulation 14.3.2019 Zaunpfahl
Indie-Check Life in Bunker Aufbau-Spiel 25.2.2016 Zaunpfahl
Indie-Check Machiavillain Aufbau-Spiel 27.6.2018 Der Marian
Spiele-Check Rimworld: Royalty Aufbau-Spiel 9.3.2020 Vampiro
Spiele-Check Prison Architect: Going Green Aufbau-Spiel 1.2.2021 Vampiro
Spiele-Check Rimworld: Ideology Aufbau-Spiel 4.8.2021 Vampiro
Spiele-Check Prison Architect: Perfect Storm Aufbau-Spiel 9.2.2022 Vampiro
Spiele-Check Prison Architect: Gangs Aufbau-Spiel 5.8.2022 Vampiro
Spiele-Check Prison Architect: Undead Aufbau-Spiel 5.11.2022 Vampiro
Spiele-Check Stardeus (Early Access) Aufbau-Spiel 6.12.2022 Vampiro
Spiele-Check The Block Aufbau-Spiel 16.12.2022 Jürgen
Spiele-Check Prison Architect: Jungle Pack / Future Tech Aufbau-Spiel 15.2.2023 Vampiro
Spiele-Check Exogate Initiative (Early Access) Aufbau-Spiel 9.5.2023 LRod
Spiele-Check Clanfolk (Early Access) Aufbau-Spiel 27.5.2023 Vampiro
Indie-Check Political Animals Berufssimulation 14.11.2016 Der Marian
Indie-Check Sors Detektivspiel 10.5.2015 Zaunpfahl
Arcade Check Knee Deep Detektivspiel 3.2.2017 mrkhfloppy
Indie-Check Unheard Detektivspiel 11.4.2019 Meathook
Spiele-Check Interrogation - You will be deceived Detektivspiel 10.12.2019 Elfant
Arcade Check Solar Chaos Echtzeit-Strategie 6.2.2014 Vampiro
eShop-Check Cube Tactics Echtzeit-Strategie 27.3.2014 mrkhfloppy
PSN-Check Battle Islands Echtzeit-Strategie 2.11.2014 Dennis Hilla
Indie-Check The Seven Years War - 1756-1763 Echtzeit-Strategie 23.12.2015 Vampiro
Arcade Check Warparty Echtzeit-Strategie 1.4.2019 Old Lion
Indie-Check Lornsword - Winter Chronicle Echtzeit-Strategie 17.6.2019 Dukuu
Spiele-Check Ultimate Admiral - Age of Sail Echtzeit-Strategie 22.4.2021 Vampiro
Spiele-Check Mech Engineer (Early Access) Echtzeit-Strategie 11.3.2023 Vampiro
Spiele-Check Age of Darkness - Final Stand (Early Access) Echtzeit-Strategie 9.5.2023 SupArai
Indie-Check Syndrome Ego-Adventure 9.2.2017 Vampiro
Spiele-Check The Sojourn Ego-Adventure 9.10.2019 Elfant
Spiele-Check Road to Devadetta Ego-Adventure 17.4.2023 TheLastToKnow
Spiele-Check Murderous Muses Ego-Adventure 11.5.2023 TheLastToKnow
PSN-Check Zombeer Egoshooter 28.1.2014 PatrickH.
Arcade Check Raid - World War 2 Egoshooter 23.10.2017 Old Lion
Spiele-Check Battle Cry of Freedom Egoshooter 20.3.2023 Vampiro
Arcade Check Gotcha Racing Fun Racer 6.10.2015 mrkhfloppy
Arcade Check Obliteracers Fun Racer 1.9.2016 CptnKewl
Arcade Check Mantis Burn Racing: Battle Cars Fun Racer 23.9.2017 mrkhfloppy
Arcade Check Kinect Sports Gems (Serie) Fun-Sportspiel 24.11.2012 FLOGGER
Spiele-Check Tiny Football (Early Access) Fun-Sportspiel 23.11.2022 Vampiro
Indie-Check Herding Dog Geschicklichkeit 21.1.2016 Zaunpfahl
Spiele-Check OlliOlli World: Void Riders Geschicklichkeit 11.7.2022 SupArai
Spiele-Check Europa Universalis 4: Emperor Globalstrategie 19.6.2020 Vampiro
Spiele-Check Europa Universalis 4: Leviathan Globalstrategie 27.4.2021 Vampiro
Spiele-Check Europa Universalis 4: Origins Globalstrategie 26.11.2021 Vampiro
Spiele-Check Europa Universalis 4: Lions of the North Globalstrategie 14.9.2022 Vampiro
Spiele-Check Hearts of Iron 4: By Blood Alone Globalstrategie 6.10.2022 Vampiro
Spiele-Check Terra Invicta (Early Access) Globalstrategie 1.12.2022 Vampiro
Spiele-Check First Contact Story Pack Globalstrategie 4.5.2023 Vampiro
Spiele-Check Victoria 3: Voice of the People Globalstrategie 16.6.2023 Vampiro
Spiele-Check Death Trash (Early Access) Gruppen-RPG 7.9.2021 Elfant
Spiele-Check Black Geyser - Couriers of Darkness Gruppen-RPG 29.9.2021 Vampiro
Spiele-Check Meg's Monster Gruppen-RPG 21.4.2023 mrkhfloppy
Spiele-Check Knights of Pen and Paper 3 Gruppen-RPG 25.4.2023 Vampiro
Arcade Check Reflection of a Fallen Feather Hack and Slay 8.1.2014 Old Lion
Spiele-Check Varney Lake Interaktives Spielbuch 27.4.2023 TheLastToKnow
Arcade Check Indiemon Thunder Region JRPG 10.8.2014 Vampiro
eShop-Check Yo-Kai Watch Blasters - Weiße Hunde Brigade JRPG 12.9.2018 mrkhfloppy
Spiele-Check Tales of Symphonia Remastered JRPG 30.3.2023 Vampiro
Spiele-Check Cassette Beasts JRPG 12.5.2023 Vampiro
Arcade Check The Blaggers Jump-and-run 23.4.2014 Old Lion
eShop-Check Sayonara Umihara Kawase Jump-and-run 1.5.2014 mrkhfloppy
Arcade Check Fat Dragons Jump-and-run 27.7.2014 Vampiro
Arcade Check Red Robot Revenge Jump-and-run 24.8.2014 Vampiro
Indie-Check Cast of the Seven Godsends Jump-and-run 18.7.2015 Der Marian
Indie-Check Ginger - Beyond the Crystal Jump-and-run 7.11.2016 Vampiro
PSN-Check Super Rude Bear Resurrection Jump-and-run 8.5.2017 Old Lion
Arcade Check Blackhole Jump-and-run 9.8.2017 Old Lion
Spiele-Check Destroyer - The U-Boat Hunter (Early Access) Militär-Simulation 18.11.2022 Vampiro
eShop-Check Weapon Shop de Omasse Musikspiel 14.3.2014 mrkhfloppy
eShop-Check Inside my Radio Musikspiel 8.3.2016 Vampiro
Spiele-Check Rocksmith+ Musikspiel 21.9.2022 Vampiro
Spiele-Check Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Musikspiel 1.3.2023 mrkhfloppy
Indie-Check Nidhogg 2 Partyspiel 16.8.2017 Vampiro
Arcade Check Ninja Shodown Partyspiel 13.10.2017 Old Lion
Indie-Check Robo Revenge Squad Partyspiel 8.7.2019 Dukuu
Spiele-Check Catch Me! (Early Access) Partyspiel 29.7.2022 Jürgen
Indie-Check Jerry McPartlin - Rebel with a Cause Point-and-Click-Adventure 13.10.2015 Dominius
Spiele-Check Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town Point-and-Click-Adventure 17.8.2020 mrkhfloppy
Spiele-Check Cantaloop - Buch 1 - Einbruch in den Knast Point-and-Click-Adventure 17.3.2021 mrkhfloppy
Spiele-Check Nine Noir Lives Point-and-Click-Adventure 17.9.2022 TheLastToKnow
Spiele-Check Brok the Investigator Point-and-Click-Adventure 17.10.2022 ZockerVater
Spiele-Check Lucy Dreaming Point-and-Click-Adventure 18.10.2022 TheLastToKnow
Spiele-Check Geistfrei GmbH Point-and-Click-Adventure 30.5.2023 TheLastToKnow
PSN-Check Chaos Code Prügelspiel 15.4.2014 PatrickH.
PSN-Check Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy Prügelspiel 5.9.2017 Old Lion
Indie-Check Deadbeat Heroes Prügelspiel 18.10.2017 Der Marian
PSN-Check Robot Rescue Revolution Puzzle/Logik 10.12.2013 PatrickH.
Arcade Check EscapePod Puzzle/Logik 15.1.2014 Old Lion
Arcade Check Jewellcity Puzzle/Logik 3.8.2014 Vampiro
eShop-Check Crazy Construction Puzzle/Logik 1.11.2014 CptnKewl
Arcade Check Castles Puzzle/Logik 12.10.2016 Old Lion
Arcade Check Grimmige Legenden 2 Puzzle/Logik 7.7.2017 mrkhfloppy
Spiele-Check Tin Hearts Puzzle/Logik 12.8.2022 LRod
Spiele-Check Drop - System Breach Puzzle/Logik 17.3.2023 Vampiro
Arcade Check Fat City Puzzle-Action 29.11.2015 Old Lion
Arcade Check Voodoo Vince Remastered Puzzle-Action 7.7.2017 mrkhfloppy
Spiele-Check Samurai Bringer Roguelike 19.5.2022 SupArai
Spiele-Check The Unliving Roguelike 13.11.2022 SupArai
PSN-Check Risiko - Urban Assault Rundenstrategie 9.8.2016 Old Lion
Spiele-Check Oakenfold Rundenstrategie 9.11.2022 LRod
Spiele-Check Warhammer Underworlds Online Rundentaktik 6.5.2020 LRod
Spiele-Check Necromunda - Underhive Wars Rundentaktik 6.10.2020 mrkhfloppy
Spiele-Check Second Front Rundentaktik 1.2.2023 Vampiro
Spiele-Check Blood Bowl 3 Rundentaktik 7.3.2023 LRod
Arcade Check Midnight Bite Schleich-Action 14.3.2014 Vampiro
Indie-Check Hacktag Schleich-Action 15.3.2018 Zaunpfahl
Spiele-Check Shadows of Doubt (Early Access) Schleich-Action 3.5.2023 SupArai
Arcade Check Project Root Shoot-em-up 12.5.2015 Old Lion
Arcade Check Fermi's Path Shoot-em-up 4.10.2015 Old Lion
eShop-Check Steel Empire Shoot-em-up 22.12.2015 mrkhfloppy
Indie-Check Dystoria Shoot-em-up 24.2.2017 Vampiro
PSN-Check Demon's Crystals Shoot-em-up 23.5.2017 OTK
Arcade Check Guns, Gore & Cannoli 2 Shoot-em-up 23.10.2018 mrkhfloppy
eShop-Check Rive - Ultimate Edition Shoot-em-up 28.12.2018 Vampiro
Arcade Check Fission Superstar X Shoot-em-up 24.5.2019 mrkhfloppy
Spiele-Check Battle Planet - Judgement Day Shoot-em-up 24.10.2019 Vampiro
Spiele-Check Space Invaders Forever Shoot-em-up 21.12.2020 Vampiro
Spiele-Check Carebotz Shoot-em-up 28.5.2021 Meathook
Spiele-Check Children of Silentown Story-Adventure 23.1.2023 TheLastToKnow
Spiele-Check Harmony - The Fall of Reverie Story-Adventure 2.7.2023 TheLastToKnow
Arcade Check Vital Force Survival-Horror 13.2.2014 Old Lion
Spiele-Check The Outlast Trials (Early Access) Survival-Horror 2.6.2023 TheLastToKnow
PSN-Check Milanoir Taktik-Action 5.7.2018 Old Lion
Indie-Check Party Hard 2 Taktik-Action 7.11.2018 OTK
Spiele-Check Ponpu Taktik-Action 3.12.2020 Meathook
Spiele-Check Across the Obelisk: The Wolf Wars (1.1) Taktik-RPG 16.4.2023 Vampiro
Arcade Check Rogue Trooper Redux Third-Person-Shooter 17.10.2017 mrkhfloppy
Spiele-Check Metal Wolf Chaos XD Third-Person-Shooter 14.8.2019 mrkhfloppy
Indie-Check HexTrains Tower Defense 10.7.2018 LRod
Indie-Check Parkasaurus Wirtschaftssimulation 6.10.2018 Dominius

Zum Abschied noch mal ein paar statistische Informationen zu den User-Checks:

Der erste Check erschien am 22.9.2011 vom User Flogger zum Shoot-em-up Radiant Silvergun, und der aktuell letzte  Check (mit der fortlaufenden Nummer 826) am 5.7.2023 von Vampiro zum Echtzeit-Strategiespiel Age of Empires 2 - Definitive Edition: Return of Rome.

Wer hat nun aber bislang denn wieviele Checks erstellt? Schaut einfach selber:
 

Name Anzahl Checks
Vampiro    188
mrkhfloppy    127
Old Lion     83
SupArai     66
FLOGGER     62
Dennis Hilla     40
LRod     38
Der Marian     36
TheLastToKnow     26
Zaunpfahl     25
ZockerVater     25
Dominius     22
PatrickH.     17
CptnKewl     12
OTK     12
Elfant     10
Jürgen      9
Dukuu      7
Meathook      6
Wesker      4
Lars      2
Maverick      2
Spunk123      2
Crizzo      1
Jonas S.      1
Jonas Schramm      1
(gelöschter User)      2

Und wie viele Spiele pro Untergenre wurden dabei vorgestellt?
 

Subgenre Anzahl Checks
Jump-and-run     58
Shoot-em-up     53
2D-Actionadventure     48
Puzzle/Logik     41
Point-and-Click-Adventure     34
3D-Actionadventure     33
Aufbauspiel     28
Echtzeit-Strategie     27
Globalstrategie     27
Rundenstrategie     24
Fun Racer     22
Action-RPG     20
Egoshooter     20
Geschicklichkeit     20
Prügelspiel     20
Rundentaktik     20
Story-Adventure     17
Taktik-RPG     17
Ego-Adventure     16
Hack and Slay     15
Musikspiel     15
Puzzle-Action     15
Aufbau-Spiel     14
Detektivspiel     13
Taktik-Action     13
Wirtschaftssimulation     13
JRPG     12
Berufssimulation     11
Roguelike     11
Third-Person-Shooter     11
Fun-Sportspiel     10
Echtzeit-Taktik      9
Gruppen-RPG      9
Survival-Action      9
Survival-Horror      9
3D-Adventure      7
Open-World-Action      7
Partyspiel      7
Schleich-Action      7
Weltraumspiel      7
Dungeon Crawler      6
Lebens-Simulation      6
Rennspiel      6
Sammelkartenspiel      6
Tower Defense      5
MMO-Action      4
Sportsimulation      4
Managerspiel      3
Open-World-RPG      3
Sonstige      3
Action-Flugsimulation      2
Action-Simulation      2
Interaktives Spielbuch      2
Kreativ-Baukasten      2
Kinderspiel      1
Militär-Simulation      1
MMO-Rollenspiel      1

Oder kurz:
 

Genre Anzahl Checks
Action   212
Strategie   184
Casual Game    93
Actionadventure    90
Adventure    87
Rollenspiel    79
Sport    45
Simulation    29
MMO     5
Kreativ-Spiel     2

Und wie haben sich die Checks über die Jahre verteilt? Die nachstehende Tabelle verrät es euch. Das Jahr 2023 hat dabei das Potential, ein Rekordjahr zu werden, wenn denn das zweite Halbjahr in etwa die gleiche Check-Anzahl wie das erste hervorbringen sollte.
 

  2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022  5.7.2023
130                          
120        120                       
110                          
100          102                
 90                          
 80                         80  
 70             78   73            
 60                   68     64         64 !
 50                     57      
 40     41                      
 30       32           34          
 20                          
 10    13                        

Ich hoffe, dass die insgesamt vier News zum Thema fehlende User-Wertungen nicht nur Strapazen waren, sondern euch auch etwas unterhalten konnten. Allen vielen Dank für die geschenkte Aufmerksamkeit und Mithilfe beim Pflegen der Datenbank!

