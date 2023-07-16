Rund um GamersGlobal: Userwertungen - The Final Checkdown

Die GamersGlobal-Checker versorgen die Exklusiv-Reihe Spiele-Checks treu, informativ und vielfältig mit schönen Inhalten, kurz: den Checks. Checks erhalten von ihren Autoren dabei keine Note. Die GamersGlobal-Userschaft kann aber jedes Spiel mit einer persönlichen Note bewerten, und hat dies bereits auch schon bei vielen tausend Titeln getan.
Die folgenden mit einem "Check" veredelten Spiele haben Stand heute noch keine User-Bewertung vorzuweisen. Wer mag hier beim Schließen der noch vorhandenen Lücken helfen und eine oder mehrere Userwertungen abgeben?
Hinweis: Wer Angst vor langen Tabellen hat, ist hiermit entschuldigt und darf an dieser Stelle die News ohne Gesichtsverlust vorzeitig verlassen.
|Inhalt
|Titel
|Subgenre
|Datum
|Quelle
|Arcade Check
|Black Knight Sword
|2D-Actionadventure
|15.12.2012
|FLOGGER
|Arcade Check
|Shipwreck
|2D-Actionadventure
|3.5.2014
|Vampiro
|eShop-Check
|Cubit The Hardcore Platformer Robot
|2D-Actionadventure
|18.4.2014
|mrkhfloppy
|Arcade Check
|htoL#NiQ - The Firefly Diary
|2D-Actionadventure
|16.3.2015
|Dennis Hilla
|Spiele-Check
|Ancient Abyss
|2D-Actionadventure
|22.12021
|LRod
|Spiele-Check
|Heidelberg 1693
|2D-Actionadventure
|25.11.2022
|mrkhfloppy
|PSN-Check
|Magus
|3D-Actionadventure
|17.6.2014
|PatrickH.
|Spiele-Check
|Discrepant
|3D-Actionadventure
|11.9.2019
|Wesker
|Spiele-Check
|Colossal Cave
|3D-Actionadventure
|18.1.2023
|Jürgen
|Arcade Check
|Hell Warders
|Action-RPG
|4.4.2019
|Spunk123
|Spiele-Check
|Warlocks 2 - God Slayers
|Action-RPG
|2.8.2019
|LRod
|Indie-Check
|Stormworks - Build and Rescue
|Action-Simulation
|14.3.2019
|Zaunpfahl
|Indie-Check
|Life in Bunker
|Aufbau-Spiel
|25.2.2016
|Zaunpfahl
|Indie-Check
|Machiavillain
|Aufbau-Spiel
|27.6.2018
|Der Marian
|Spiele-Check
|Rimworld: Royalty
|Aufbau-Spiel
|9.3.2020
|Vampiro
|Spiele-Check
|Prison Architect: Going Green
|Aufbau-Spiel
|1.2.2021
|Vampiro
|Spiele-Check
|Rimworld: Ideology
|Aufbau-Spiel
|4.8.2021
|Vampiro
|Spiele-Check
|Prison Architect: Perfect Storm
|Aufbau-Spiel
|9.2.2022
|Vampiro
|Spiele-Check
|Prison Architect: Gangs
|Aufbau-Spiel
|5.8.2022
|Vampiro
|Spiele-Check
|Prison Architect: Undead
|Aufbau-Spiel
|5.11.2022
|Vampiro
|Spiele-Check
|Stardeus (Early Access)
|Aufbau-Spiel
|6.12.2022
|Vampiro
|Spiele-Check
|The Block
|Aufbau-Spiel
|16.12.2022
|Jürgen
|Spiele-Check
|Prison Architect: Jungle Pack / Future Tech
|Aufbau-Spiel
|15.2.2023
|Vampiro
|Spiele-Check
|Exogate Initiative (Early Access)
|Aufbau-Spiel
|9.5.2023
|LRod
|Spiele-Check
|Clanfolk (Early Access)
|Aufbau-Spiel
|27.5.2023
|Vampiro
|Indie-Check
|Political Animals
|Berufssimulation
|14.11.2016
|Der Marian
|Indie-Check
|Sors
|Detektivspiel
|10.5.2015
|Zaunpfahl
|Arcade Check
|Knee Deep
|Detektivspiel
|3.2.2017
|mrkhfloppy
|Indie-Check
|Unheard
|Detektivspiel
|11.4.2019
|Meathook
|Spiele-Check
|Interrogation - You will be deceived
|Detektivspiel
|10.12.2019
|Elfant
|Arcade Check
|Solar Chaos
|Echtzeit-Strategie
|6.2.2014
|Vampiro
|eShop-Check
|Cube Tactics
|Echtzeit-Strategie
|27.3.2014
|mrkhfloppy
|PSN-Check
|Battle Islands
|Echtzeit-Strategie
|2.11.2014
|Dennis Hilla
|Indie-Check
|The Seven Years War - 1756-1763
|Echtzeit-Strategie
|23.12.2015
|Vampiro
|Arcade Check
|Warparty
|Echtzeit-Strategie
|1.4.2019
|Old Lion
|Indie-Check
|Lornsword - Winter Chronicle
|Echtzeit-Strategie
|17.6.2019
|Dukuu
|Spiele-Check
|Ultimate Admiral - Age of Sail
|Echtzeit-Strategie
|22.4.2021
|Vampiro
|Spiele-Check
|Mech Engineer (Early Access)
|Echtzeit-Strategie
|11.3.2023
|Vampiro
|Spiele-Check
|Age of Darkness - Final Stand (Early Access)
|Echtzeit-Strategie
|9.5.2023
|SupArai
|Indie-Check
|Syndrome
|Ego-Adventure
|9.2.2017
|Vampiro
|Spiele-Check
|The Sojourn
|Ego-Adventure
|9.10.2019
|Elfant
|Spiele-Check
|Road to Devadetta
|Ego-Adventure
|17.4.2023
|TheLastToKnow
|Spiele-Check
|Murderous Muses
|Ego-Adventure
|11.5.2023
|TheLastToKnow
|PSN-Check
|Zombeer
|Egoshooter
|28.1.2014
|PatrickH.
|Arcade Check
|Raid - World War 2
|Egoshooter
|23.10.2017
|Old Lion
|Spiele-Check
|Battle Cry of Freedom
|Egoshooter
|20.3.2023
|Vampiro
|Arcade Check
|Gotcha Racing
|Fun Racer
|6.10.2015
|mrkhfloppy
|Arcade Check
|Obliteracers
|Fun Racer
|1.9.2016
|CptnKewl
|Arcade Check
|Mantis Burn Racing: Battle Cars
|Fun Racer
|23.9.2017
|mrkhfloppy
|Arcade Check
|Kinect Sports Gems (Serie)
|Fun-Sportspiel
|24.11.2012
|FLOGGER
|Spiele-Check
|Tiny Football (Early Access)
|Fun-Sportspiel
|23.11.2022
|Vampiro
|Indie-Check
|Herding Dog
|Geschicklichkeit
|21.1.2016
|Zaunpfahl
|Spiele-Check
|OlliOlli World: Void Riders
|Geschicklichkeit
|11.7.2022
|SupArai
|Spiele-Check
|Europa Universalis 4: Emperor
|Globalstrategie
|19.6.2020
|Vampiro
|Spiele-Check
|Europa Universalis 4: Leviathan
|Globalstrategie
|27.4.2021
|Vampiro
|Spiele-Check
|Europa Universalis 4: Origins
|Globalstrategie
|26.11.2021
|Vampiro
|Spiele-Check
|Europa Universalis 4: Lions of the North
|Globalstrategie
|14.9.2022
|Vampiro
|Spiele-Check
|Hearts of Iron 4: By Blood Alone
|Globalstrategie
|6.10.2022
|Vampiro
|Spiele-Check
|Terra Invicta (Early Access)
|Globalstrategie
|1.12.2022
|Vampiro
|Spiele-Check
|First Contact Story Pack
|Globalstrategie
|4.5.2023
|Vampiro
|Spiele-Check
|Victoria 3: Voice of the People
|Globalstrategie
|16.6.2023
|Vampiro
|Spiele-Check
|Death Trash (Early Access)
|Gruppen-RPG
|7.9.2021
|Elfant
|Spiele-Check
|Black Geyser - Couriers of Darkness
|Gruppen-RPG
|29.9.2021
|Vampiro
|Spiele-Check
|Meg's Monster
|Gruppen-RPG
|21.4.2023
|mrkhfloppy
|Spiele-Check
|Knights of Pen and Paper 3
|Gruppen-RPG
|25.4.2023
|Vampiro
|Arcade Check
|Reflection of a Fallen Feather
|Hack and Slay
|8.1.2014
|Old Lion
|Spiele-Check
|Varney Lake
|Interaktives Spielbuch
|27.4.2023
|TheLastToKnow
|Arcade Check
|Indiemon Thunder Region
|JRPG
|10.8.2014
|Vampiro
|eShop-Check
|Yo-Kai Watch Blasters - Weiße Hunde Brigade
|JRPG
|12.9.2018
|mrkhfloppy
|Spiele-Check
|Tales of Symphonia Remastered
|JRPG
|30.3.2023
|Vampiro
|Spiele-Check
|Cassette Beasts
|JRPG
|12.5.2023
|Vampiro
|Arcade Check
|The Blaggers
|Jump-and-run
|23.4.2014
|Old Lion
|eShop-Check
|Sayonara Umihara Kawase
|Jump-and-run
|1.5.2014
|mrkhfloppy
|Arcade Check
|Fat Dragons
|Jump-and-run
|27.7.2014
|Vampiro
|Arcade Check
|Red Robot Revenge
|Jump-and-run
|24.8.2014
|Vampiro
|Indie-Check
|Cast of the Seven Godsends
|Jump-and-run
|18.7.2015
|Der Marian
|Indie-Check
|Ginger - Beyond the Crystal
|Jump-and-run
|7.11.2016
|Vampiro
|PSN-Check
|Super Rude Bear Resurrection
|Jump-and-run
|8.5.2017
|Old Lion
|Arcade Check
|Blackhole
|Jump-and-run
|9.8.2017
|Old Lion
|Spiele-Check
|Destroyer - The U-Boat Hunter (Early Access)
|Militär-Simulation
|18.11.2022
|Vampiro
|eShop-Check
|Weapon Shop de Omasse
|Musikspiel
|14.3.2014
|mrkhfloppy
|eShop-Check
|Inside my Radio
|Musikspiel
|8.3.2016
|Vampiro
|Spiele-Check
|Rocksmith+
|Musikspiel
|21.9.2022
|Vampiro
|Spiele-Check
|Theatrhythm Final Bar Line
|Musikspiel
|1.3.2023
|mrkhfloppy
|Indie-Check
|Nidhogg 2
|Partyspiel
|16.8.2017
|Vampiro
|Arcade Check
|Ninja Shodown
|Partyspiel
|13.10.2017
|Old Lion
|Indie-Check
|Robo Revenge Squad
|Partyspiel
|8.7.2019
|Dukuu
|Spiele-Check
|Catch Me! (Early Access)
|Partyspiel
|29.7.2022
|Jürgen
|Indie-Check
|Jerry McPartlin - Rebel with a Cause
|Point-and-Click-Adventure
|13.10.2015
|Dominius
|Spiele-Check
|Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town
|Point-and-Click-Adventure
|17.8.2020
|mrkhfloppy
|Spiele-Check
|Cantaloop - Buch 1 - Einbruch in den Knast
|Point-and-Click-Adventure
|17.3.2021
|mrkhfloppy
|Spiele-Check
|Nine Noir Lives
|Point-and-Click-Adventure
|17.9.2022
|TheLastToKnow
|Spiele-Check
|Brok the Investigator
|Point-and-Click-Adventure
|17.10.2022
|ZockerVater
|Spiele-Check
|Lucy Dreaming
|Point-and-Click-Adventure
|18.10.2022
|TheLastToKnow
|Spiele-Check
|Geistfrei GmbH
|Point-and-Click-Adventure
|30.5.2023
|TheLastToKnow
|PSN-Check
|Chaos Code
|Prügelspiel
|15.4.2014
|PatrickH.
|PSN-Check
|Naruto Shippuden - Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy
|Prügelspiel
|5.9.2017
|Old Lion
|Indie-Check
|Deadbeat Heroes
|Prügelspiel
|18.10.2017
|Der Marian
|PSN-Check
|Robot Rescue Revolution
|Puzzle/Logik
|10.12.2013
|PatrickH.
|Arcade Check
|EscapePod
|Puzzle/Logik
|15.1.2014
|Old Lion
|Arcade Check
|Jewellcity
|Puzzle/Logik
|3.8.2014
|Vampiro
|eShop-Check
|Crazy Construction
|Puzzle/Logik
|1.11.2014
|CptnKewl
|Arcade Check
|Castles
|Puzzle/Logik
|12.10.2016
|Old Lion
|Arcade Check
|Grimmige Legenden 2
|Puzzle/Logik
|7.7.2017
|mrkhfloppy
|Spiele-Check
|Tin Hearts
|Puzzle/Logik
|12.8.2022
|LRod
|Spiele-Check
|Drop - System Breach
|Puzzle/Logik
|17.3.2023
|Vampiro
|Arcade Check
|Fat City
|Puzzle-Action
|29.11.2015
|Old Lion
|Arcade Check
|Voodoo Vince Remastered
|Puzzle-Action
|7.7.2017
|mrkhfloppy
|Spiele-Check
|Samurai Bringer
|Roguelike
|19.5.2022
|SupArai
|Spiele-Check
|The Unliving
|Roguelike
|13.11.2022
|SupArai
|PSN-Check
|Risiko - Urban Assault
|Rundenstrategie
|9.8.2016
|Old Lion
|Spiele-Check
|Oakenfold
|Rundenstrategie
|9.11.2022
|LRod
|Spiele-Check
|Warhammer Underworlds Online
|Rundentaktik
|6.5.2020
|LRod
|Spiele-Check
|Necromunda - Underhive Wars
|Rundentaktik
|6.10.2020
|mrkhfloppy
|Spiele-Check
|Second Front
|Rundentaktik
|1.2.2023
|Vampiro
|Spiele-Check
|Blood Bowl 3
|Rundentaktik
|7.3.2023
|LRod
|Arcade Check
|Midnight Bite
|Schleich-Action
|14.3.2014
|Vampiro
|Indie-Check
|Hacktag
|Schleich-Action
|15.3.2018
|Zaunpfahl
|Spiele-Check
|Shadows of Doubt (Early Access)
|Schleich-Action
|3.5.2023
|SupArai
|Arcade Check
|Project Root
|Shoot-em-up
|12.5.2015
|Old Lion
|Arcade Check
|Fermi's Path
|Shoot-em-up
|4.10.2015
|Old Lion
|eShop-Check
|Steel Empire
|Shoot-em-up
|22.12.2015
|mrkhfloppy
|Indie-Check
|Dystoria
|Shoot-em-up
|24.2.2017
|Vampiro
|PSN-Check
|Demon's Crystals
|Shoot-em-up
|23.5.2017
|OTK
|Arcade Check
|Guns, Gore & Cannoli 2
|Shoot-em-up
|23.10.2018
|mrkhfloppy
|eShop-Check
|Rive - Ultimate Edition
|Shoot-em-up
|28.12.2018
|Vampiro
|Arcade Check
|Fission Superstar X
|Shoot-em-up
|24.5.2019
|mrkhfloppy
|Spiele-Check
|Battle Planet - Judgement Day
|Shoot-em-up
|24.10.2019
|Vampiro
|Spiele-Check
|Space Invaders Forever
|Shoot-em-up
|21.12.2020
|Vampiro
|Spiele-Check
|Carebotz
|Shoot-em-up
|28.5.2021
|Meathook
|Spiele-Check
|Children of Silentown
|Story-Adventure
|23.1.2023
|TheLastToKnow
|Spiele-Check
|Harmony - The Fall of Reverie
|Story-Adventure
|2.7.2023
|TheLastToKnow
|Arcade Check
|Vital Force
|Survival-Horror
|13.2.2014
|Old Lion
|Spiele-Check
|The Outlast Trials (Early Access)
|Survival-Horror
|2.6.2023
|TheLastToKnow
|PSN-Check
|Milanoir
|Taktik-Action
|5.7.2018
|Old Lion
|Indie-Check
|Party Hard 2
|Taktik-Action
|7.11.2018
|OTK
|Spiele-Check
|Ponpu
|Taktik-Action
|3.12.2020
|Meathook
|Spiele-Check
|Across the Obelisk: The Wolf Wars (1.1)
|Taktik-RPG
|16.4.2023
|Vampiro
|Arcade Check
|Rogue Trooper Redux
|Third-Person-Shooter
|17.10.2017
|mrkhfloppy
|Spiele-Check
|Metal Wolf Chaos XD
|Third-Person-Shooter
|14.8.2019
|mrkhfloppy
|Indie-Check
|HexTrains
|Tower Defense
|10.7.2018
|LRod
|Indie-Check
|Parkasaurus
|Wirtschaftssimulation
|6.10.2018
|Dominius
Zum Abschied noch mal ein paar statistische Informationen zu den User-Checks:
Der erste Check erschien am 22.9.2011 vom User Flogger zum Shoot-em-up Radiant Silvergun, und der aktuell letzte Check (mit der fortlaufenden Nummer 826) am 5.7.2023 von Vampiro zum Echtzeit-Strategiespiel Age of Empires 2 - Definitive Edition: Return of Rome.
Wer hat nun aber bislang denn wieviele Checks erstellt? Schaut einfach selber:
|Name
|Anzahl Checks
|Vampiro
|188
|mrkhfloppy
|127
|Old Lion
|83
|SupArai
|66
|FLOGGER
|62
|Dennis Hilla
|40
|LRod
|38
|Der Marian
|36
|TheLastToKnow
|26
|Zaunpfahl
|25
|ZockerVater
|25
|Dominius
|22
|PatrickH.
|17
|CptnKewl
|12
|OTK
|12
|Elfant
|10
|Jürgen
|9
|Dukuu
|7
|Meathook
|6
|Wesker
|4
|Lars
|2
|Maverick
|2
|Spunk123
|2
|Crizzo
|1
|Jonas S.
|1
|Jonas Schramm
|1
|(gelöschter User)
|2
Und wie viele Spiele pro Untergenre wurden dabei vorgestellt?
|Subgenre
|Anzahl Checks
|Jump-and-run
|58
|Shoot-em-up
|53
|2D-Actionadventure
|48
|Puzzle/Logik
|41
|Point-and-Click-Adventure
|34
|3D-Actionadventure
|33
|Aufbauspiel
|28
|Echtzeit-Strategie
|27
|Globalstrategie
|27
|Rundenstrategie
|24
|Fun Racer
|22
|Action-RPG
|20
|Egoshooter
|20
|Geschicklichkeit
|20
|Prügelspiel
|20
|Rundentaktik
|20
|Story-Adventure
|17
|Taktik-RPG
|17
|Ego-Adventure
|16
|Hack and Slay
|15
|Musikspiel
|15
|Puzzle-Action
|15
|Aufbau-Spiel
|14
|Detektivspiel
|13
|Taktik-Action
|13
|Wirtschaftssimulation
|13
|JRPG
|12
|Berufssimulation
|11
|Roguelike
|11
|Third-Person-Shooter
|11
|Fun-Sportspiel
|10
|Echtzeit-Taktik
|9
|Gruppen-RPG
|9
|Survival-Action
|9
|Survival-Horror
|9
|3D-Adventure
|7
|Open-World-Action
|7
|Partyspiel
|7
|Schleich-Action
|7
|Weltraumspiel
|7
|Dungeon Crawler
|6
|Lebens-Simulation
|6
|Rennspiel
|6
|Sammelkartenspiel
|6
|Tower Defense
|5
|MMO-Action
|4
|Sportsimulation
|4
|Managerspiel
|3
|Open-World-RPG
|3
|Sonstige
|3
|Action-Flugsimulation
|2
|Action-Simulation
|2
|Interaktives Spielbuch
|2
|Kreativ-Baukasten
|2
|Kinderspiel
|1
|Militär-Simulation
|1
|MMO-Rollenspiel
|1
Oder kurz:
|Genre
|Anzahl Checks
|Action
|212
|Strategie
|184
|Casual Game
|93
|Actionadventure
|90
|Adventure
|87
|Rollenspiel
|79
|Sport
|45
|Simulation
|29
|MMO
|5
|Kreativ-Spiel
|2
Und wie haben sich die Checks über die Jahre verteilt? Die nachstehende Tabelle verrät es euch. Das Jahr 2023 hat dabei das Potential, ein Rekordjahr zu werden, wenn denn das zweite Halbjahr in etwa die gleiche Check-Anzahl wie das erste hervorbringen sollte.
|2011
|2012
|2013
|2014
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|5.7.2023
|130
|120
|120
|110
|100
|102
|90
|80
|80
|70
|78
|73
|60
|68
|64
|64 !
|50
|57
|40
|41
|30
|32
|34
|20
|10
|13
Ich hoffe, dass die insgesamt vier News zum Thema fehlende User-Wertungen nicht nur Strapazen waren, sondern euch auch etwas unterhalten konnten. Allen vielen Dank für die geschenkte Aufmerksamkeit und Mithilfe beim Pflegen der Datenbank!
Nichts davon gespielt...
Super Aufbereitung!
Und was für eine krasse Leistung - 64 in einem halben Jahr und mehr als 800 Checks schon insgesamt. Krasse Bandbreite was die GG Community da abdeckt.
Nur an der letzten Tabelle die ja eigentlich ein Balkendiagram darstellen soll, hab ich ein paar Sekunden lang rumgrübeln müssen, bis ich es verstanden hatte...
Sind wohl die Titel die die User bei den aktuellen Spielen immer mit „ heute bleibt die Geldbörse geschlossen“ Kommentieren;)
Warum denn? Da sind so viele gute - und zwar richtig gute - Spiele in dieser Liste...