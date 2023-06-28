PM: Free content update PERISH: Exodus is out now! (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Giebelstadt, Germany / Brighton, UK – June 28th, 2023 – What makes a fun game even more fun? Right, more content and that is exactly what you get with the new content update for PERISH. Have you battled to Elysium already or do you want to enter this realm more powerful than ever? Are you looking for new challenges, new enemies, or new weapons? This update has got you covered!

PERISH: Exodus is a completely free content update, a scintillating side-quest into the Realms of the Anemoi, the four cardinal winds that sculpt the contours of the underworld.

Meet with Prodromos the Scout, an agile ally who will guide you through four new and unexplored realms filled with environmental dangers: searing desert sunshine, blisteringly cold glaciers, toxic vapors, and tempestuous storms.

With the help of the Scout, gather the four shattered pieces of the Aegis Shield, assemble them in the Foundry of Vulturus, and challenge an ancient legend to a clash of immense proportions.

Furthermore, keep your eyes peeled for hidden chests bearing fresh armaments.

Fight fire with fire using the Pyrius Launcher, a hefty grenade-launching cannon. Cast enemies aside with a powerful gust of wind when you find Prodromos' lost spear, the Lonkhi. Double your firepower with the dual-wielded Syntithemi, because two revolvers are better than one.

Reforge the Aegis in the Foundry of Vulturus and experience a unique offensive shield that reflects the pernicious laser beams of your ranged foes!

Take your new weapons into the main campaign for a serious firepower upgrade and reach the afterlife more readily than ever before.

PERISH is available now for $19.99/€19.99 on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. For more information, follow @ITEM42 and @Handy_Games on Twitter, join fellow souls on their way to Elysium on Discord, and check out the official PERISH website.

About ITEM42

ITEM42 is a development studio headed by brothers Regan and Bret Ware from Brighton, UK. The duo strives to make unique and inspiring game worlds using their years of programming and art experience from clients as diverse as ISG and Spotify to Jaguar Land Rover. PERISH, the studio’s first project features an original heavy metal soundtrack to perfectly pair with the game’s dark, mythological universe.

