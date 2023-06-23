PM: REVEIL: Narrative-Driven Psychological Horror Adventure Debuts Spine-Chilling New Trailer (Daedalic)

23. Juni 2023 - 16:15
HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

REVEIL Gameplay-Trailer:

German developer Pixelsplit and we as a publisher have unveiled a hair-raising new trailer for our upcoming narrative-driven horror indie, REVEIL. Debuted during the Future Games Show this past Saturday, the trailer for the first-person psycho-thriller showcases atmospheric gameplay in claustrophia enducing environments filled with mysteries. Players interested in keeping an eye on development updates can wishlist the game on the REVEIL Steam page.

For the latest news on REVEIL and its upcoming release date, follow Daedalic Entertainment and Pixelsplit on twitter, and join the official Discord.

About REVEIL

REVEIL is a narrative first-person psycho-thriller game that focuses on story, puzzles and exploration. Find out what’s going on inside Walter Thompson and what his dark past at the Nelson Bros Circus has to do with it.

Versatile, handcrafted puzzles, unanswered questions, captivating clues and a disturbing psyche demand a lot from both the player and the protagonist, Walter Thompson. Can you manage to make sense of it all? Should you persevere, there is a chance to find answers to your questions.

Features

REVEIL on Steam:

About Pixelsplit

Pixelsplit is a remote-only indie game dev studio, based in Germany. They've launched several distinctive titles, including Indoorlands, Virtual Rides 3, and Deadly Days. Their latest addition, REVEIL, further demonstrates their strong commitment to crafting unique and engaging gaming experiences.

