PM: Dare You Play Magin: The Rat Project Stories During Steam Next Fest? (Daedalic)

22. Juni 2023 - 17:15
Watch the Developer Gameplay Showcase:

Polish developers The Rat Project and publisher us are bringing a new demo of their upcoming dark-fantasy deck-building adventure Magin: The Rat Project Stories to Steam Next Fest, from June 19th to June 26th, 2023.

The Rat Project invites fans of dark-fantasy and deck-building games to play the upcoming demo when it becomes available at Steam Next Fest. Interested players can see the game in action before the demo arrives with a new gameplay showcase where developers from The Rat Project explain the game’s lore, give interesting insights into the development process and talk about inspirations, as they play through early sections of the game and reveal the world of the Magin!

Magin: The Rat Project Stories takes place in a dark-fantasy world, where magic – or essence, as it is called in this world – is directly tied to the desires and fears of its inhabitants. You play as Elester, a veteran Magin soldier in an underworld organization, as well as young Tolen, who starts to realize that he is an essence user too, and will provide a fresh perspective on the conflict. Step into a magical world standing on the edge of industrial revolution and utter chaos. Overcome obstacles, play your cards wisely, and find your destiny in this immersive, story-driven adventure.

Magin: The Rat Project Stories will launch soon in 2023. Wishlist it now on Steam, or follow along the social medias Twitter, Youtube, Instagram and Facebook.

Magin is the story of two characters - Elester and Tolen - Magins, mediums of the essence. Though they have few things in common, they are bound by a fate neither suspects. The engrossing story is filled with difficult decisions to make and multiple endings to determine. The world of Magin is both rich and mysterious, full of multidimensional characters, atmospheric locations, and horrible creatures. It is at a point in history where medieval culture is confronted with the invention of industrial, magic-powered machines, and the forces that seek to control them.

The Rat Project - is a group of twelve indie developers based in Poland dedicated to making quality games with heart. Founded in 2020 by a few gaming hotheads that met on a Discord server, they are now working on Magin: The Rat Project Stories which started as a passion project. After initial funding through a successful Kickstarter campaign and now teaming up with Daedalic as their publisher, The Rat Project can't wait to bring their first game to gamers around the world later this year.

