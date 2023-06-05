PM: ENDLING celebrates awareness (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Barcelona, Spain / Giebelstadt, Germany, 05 June 2023: Today is a very important day – the UN World Environment Day which aims to raise awareness about the world’s environmental problems. Endling – Extinction is Forever shows us what may await us if we don’t act soon. To make this message accessible to more people than ever before, as well as celebrate its two nominations at the Apple Design Awards (ADA), the game will be up to 90% off in the Apple App Store!

In Endling, players take on the role of the last surviving mother fox on Earth, struggling to protect her three cubs in a world ravaged by mankind. As they explore a devastated environment and hunt for food, players confront the destructive force of humanity and make emotionally taxing decisions in their efforts to save their family. With its engaging gameplay mechanics and immersive storytelling, Endling offers a unique and powerful gaming experience that touches hearts and souls.

The incredibly emotional story told by Herobeat Studios through Endling allows players to get a glimpse of a probable future if we stay on our current course. We are honored that this message gets more recognition by being nominated as a finalist for the "Social Impact" award at the ADAs also taking place today at 6:30 p.m. PT.

Find Endling - Extinction is Forever on the Apple App Store here.

For more information about the game, please visit https://handy-games.com/games/endling.

Get the Endling – Extinction is Forever press kit here!

About Herobeat Studios

​Herobeat Studiosis an independent video game studio based in Barcelona, Spain. The team comprises former colleagues with a wide range of experience in video game development. All team members share a deep concern about environmental issues and animal welfare. This inspired them to join forces and create something meaningful that explores these issues.

