PM: ENDLING celebrates awareness (Handy Games)

Bild von GG-Redaktion
GG-Redaktion 225618 EXP - Redakteur,R10,S10,A10
Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 10 Jahren bei GG.de registriertAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 5 Jahren bei GG.de registriertGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtGold-Cutter: Hat 100 Videos gepostetArtikel-Schreiber: Hat 15 redaktionelle Artikel geschriebenAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 3 Jahren bei GG.de registriertMeister der Steckbriefe: Hat 1000 Spiele-Steckbriefe erstelltMeister-Tester: Hat 10 Spiele-/Technik-Tests veröffentlichtIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommenExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschriebenSilber-Archivar: Hat Stufe 10 der Archivar-Klasse erreicht

5. Juni 2023 - 10:00
Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit!

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Barcelona, Spain / Giebelstadt, Germany, 05 June 2023: Today is a very important day – the UN World Environment Day which aims to raise awareness about the world’s environmental problems. Endling – Extinction is Forever shows us what may await us if we don’t act soon. To make this message accessible to more people than ever before, as well as celebrate its two nominations at the Apple Design Awards (ADA), the game will be up to 90% off in the Apple App Store!

In Endling, players take on the role of the last surviving mother fox on Earth, struggling to protect her three cubs in a world ravaged by mankind. As they explore a devastated environment and hunt for food, players confront the destructive force of humanity and make emotionally taxing decisions in their efforts to save their family. With its engaging gameplay mechanics and immersive storytelling, Endling offers a unique and powerful gaming experience that touches hearts and souls.

The incredibly emotional story told by Herobeat Studios through Endling allows players to get a glimpse of a probable future if we stay on our current course. We are honored that this message gets more recognition by being nominated as a finalist for the "Social Impact" award at the ADAs also taking place today at 6:30 p.m. PT.

Find Endling - Extinction is Forever on the Apple App Store here.

For more information about the game, please visit https://handy-games.com/games/endling.

Get the Endling – Extinction is Forever press kit here!

About Herobeat Studios
​Herobeat Studiosis an independent video game studio based in Barcelona, Spain. The team comprises former colleagues with a wide range of experience in video game development. All team members share a deep concern about environmental issues and animal welfare. This inspired them to join forces and create something meaningful that explores these issues.

Read more

0 Kudos
GamersGlobal Logo Unabhängig. Meinungsstark.
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Datenschutzerklärung
Cookie-Consent
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedingungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-5-SpieleDie besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Switch-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleDie besten Spiele für Oculus QuestDie besten Spiele 2022Langer lästert: Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daLanger lästert: Ich adblocke, weil es geht haltGuide zu The Legend of Zelda - Tears of the KingdomGuide zu Cyberpunk 2077: Komplettlösung, Ripper-Docs, EndenGuide zu Resident Evil VillageGuide zu Red Dead Redemption 2Guide zu The Witcher 3Guide zu Mass Effect AndromedaGuide zu Elex: Komplettlösung mit TippsAssassin's Creed Valhalla im TestMass Effect Andromeda im TestThe Last of Us - Part 2 im TestAnimal Crossing - New Horizons im TestCyberpunk 2077 im TestHogwarts Legacy im Test