PM: The only SCARF you will need this summer (Handy Games)

1. Juni 2023 - 15:00
HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Salamanca, Spain/Giebelstadt, Germany, June 1st 2023
​Discover your true destiny as you explore beautifully crafted worlds. But you won’t have to do it alone as you can rely on the help of your trustworthy companion – a dragon-shaped scarf. However, something or someone is hiding the truth. Find out for yourself when SCARF is coming to your Xbox and PlayStation on July 6th, 2023!

As soon as you are born you will meet your enchanted companion and it will be your task to help the Scarf get back home and reunite it with its mother. Follow the little souls, who stole the keys to the scarf’s home, through three colorful and magical worlds.

Although beautiful, these worlds have been altered by the souls in various ways, trying to hide the keys from the scarf. They set up daring challenges and overwhelming blockades to stop you from catching up with them and stealing back the tickets to your goal.

Duringyour adventures in SCARF,youwillhavetosolvevarious increasingly complex puzzles,overcome dauntingobstaclesanddiscover gorgeousnew places,usinginterestingmechanics.Create a bond with the Scarf and unlock new abilities that will allow you to master exceedingly tricky platforming challenges. Glide, hook, and slingshot your way through this fantastical world of wonders.

Create a bond with the SCARF and unlock new abilities that will allow you to master exceedingly tricky platforming challenges. Glide, hook, and slingshot your way through this fantastical world of wonders.

Features:

About Uprising Studios:

​Uprising Studios is a small game developer from Spain, founded in 2017. SCARF is not only the first game of the magnificent seven people from Salamanca but also their dream of making a wholesome, peaceful platformer coming true.

