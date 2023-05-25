PM: The Lord of the Rings: Gollumâ¢ Available Now! (Daedalic)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Check out the challenges and dangers Gollum must deal with on his search for his precious ring in the launch trailer:

Get ready to return to Middle-earth and hop into the skin and bones of fantasy’s most endearing anti-hero: After more than four years of blood, sweat and raw fish, our The Lord of the Rings: Gollum releases today on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Our developers from Hamburg are proud to deliver a narrative adventure based on the largest IP ever worked on by a German studio.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a story-driven action adventure set in the world of the novels. Embark on a perilous journey as Gollum, chasing the only thing that is precious to him. Climb, leap, and sneak your way past dangers or into advantageous spots. Gollum is skillful and sly, and torn by a split personality. It is up to you to decide whether to yield to the darker side of Gollum or trust the kinder gentler hint of Sméagol. Travel from the depths of Mordor to the beautiful realm of the wood Elves and meet compelling characters both familiar and new in a story steeped deep in the lore of Middle-earth.

"Working with the Daedalic team on the development of the Gollum game during the past several years has been a phenomenonal experience for all of us at Middle-earth Enterprises,“ Director of Brand &Licensing, Fredrica Drotos mused; and we‘re eagerly anticipating Middle-earth‘s fans‘ reactions to Daedalic‘s deep dive into the singularly complex Stoor Hobbit, Smeagol aka Gollum, who is driven by forces, within and outside his control, simultaneously.“

Co-published by Daedalic Entertainment and NACON, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is developed by a small team of passionate Tolkienites at Daedalic Entertainment in partnership with Middle-earth Enterprises. The game releases digitally for PC, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, with a physical version for consoles also available. A Nintendo Switch™ version is planned for later this year.

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 16 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 30 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market and enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages.

https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

About Middle-earth Enterprises

Middle-earth created by J.R.R. Tolkien is the definitive, deepest, richest and most beloved fantasy world of our time. As its stewards and custodians, our goal is to consistently deliver a wealth of great content in both new, and known formats; to ensure Middle-earth’s rightful place as the world’s leading fantasy IP and brand, forever.

Inspired by our deep appreciation for the fictional world created by Professor Tolkien, we are dedicated to working with those providing highest quality products in accordance with best green business and sustainability practices, including fair trade, equality in the workplace, and a commitment to protect our earth, its wondrous beauty and the viability of every living creature. Middle-earth Enterprises has been producing and licensing films, merchandise, services, and live stage productions based upon The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit books, for more than four decades

www.middleearth.com

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™ on Steam:

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Story Rich, Action, Puzzle

Developer: Daedalic Entertainment

Publisher: Nacon / Daedalic Entertainment

Release: available

