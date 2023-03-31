PM: Endling goes beyond Entertainment (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Barcelona, Spain / Giebelstadt, Germany, 31 March 2023: We are thrilled to announce that Endling - Extinction is Forever has won the prestigious BAFTA Award for Game Beyond Entertainment at the 2023 BAFTA Games Awards. The game, developed by Herobeat Studios and published by HandyGames, was recognized for its compelling narrative and thought-provoking exploration of environmental issues.

In Endling, players take on the role of the last surviving mother fox on Earth, struggling to protect her three cubs in a world ravaged by mankind. As they explore a devastated environment and hunt for food, players confront the destructive force of humanity and make emotionally taxing decisions in their efforts to save their family. With its engaging gameplay mechanics and immersive storytelling, Endling offers a unique and powerful gaming experience that goes beyond entertainment.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from BAFTA for Endling," said Christopher Kassulke, CEO of HandyGames. "We believe that games have the power to explore important issues and inspire players to make a positive impact in the world. We hope that Endling encourages players to think critically about humanity's impact on the environment and the importance of protecting the natural world for future generations."

The BAFTA Games Awards celebrate the very best games of the past year and the people who made them, showcasing a wide range of storytelling and creative excellence. The Game Beyond Entertainment category recognizes games that go beyond pure entertainment and explore important themes and issues.

Endling - Extinction is Forever is available now on:

STEAM | EPIC Game Store | GOG | PlayStation | Xbox | Nintendo Switch | Google Play | Apple App Store | Samsung Galaxy Store

For more information about the game, please visit https://handy-games.com/games/endling.

Get the Endling – Extinction is Forever press kit here!

About Herobeat Studios

​Herobeat Studiosis an independent video game studio based in Barcelona, Spain. The team comprises former colleagues with a wide range of experience in video game development. All team members share a deep concern about environmental issues and animal welfare. This inspired them to join forces and create something meaningful that explores these issues.

Weiterlesen