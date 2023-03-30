PM: Riders Republic® verkündet Zusammenarbeit mit Prada (Ubisoft News)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 30. März 2023 – Ubisoft gab heute bekannt, dass Riders Republic® die Partnerschaft mit der innovativen italienischen Marke Prada erneuert und somit die einjährige Zusammenarbeit feiert. Durch die mittlerweile dritte Kooperation zwischen Ubisoft und Prada Linea Rossa, können Spieler:innen ab heute erneut dieses einzigartige Erlebnis entdecken.

​Diese Zusammenarbeit wird einzigartige Aktivitäten und Ausrüstungen bieten, darunter:

„Die Möglichkeit, eine neue Riders Republic-Kooperation mit Prada zu starten und authentische und neue Sportbekleidung und -ausrüstung für die Linea Rossa-Kollektion zu entwerfen, begeistert uns", so Arnaud Ragot, Game Director bei Ubisoft Annecy. „Ubisofts Ziel ist es, unseren Spieler:innen ein reichhaltiges und vielfältiges Spielerlebnis zu bieten, daher freuen wir uns auf ihr Feedback zu diesen zusätzlichen Inhalten."

About Riders Republic

​Developed by Ubisoft Annecy, Riders Republic™ invites players to a massive multiplayer playground where they can experience the thrill of extreme sports in the magnificent American National Parks. Players will connect, compete, and slay tricks through an exciting range of sports such as biking, skiing, snowboarding, wing suiting and rocket wing suiting. Riders can squad up with or against friends in insane multiplayer modes including mass start races with more than 50 players on new gen, team PvP arena modes, trick competitions and online cups.

​About Prada

​Since 1913, Prada has been synonymous with cutting-edge style. Its intellectual universe combines concept, structure and image through codes that go beyond trends. Its fashion transcends products, translating conceptuality into a universe that has become a benchmark to those who dare to challenge conventions focusing on experimentation. The Prada brand is part of Prada Group, which operates in the luxury sector through the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, Car Shoe, Marchesi 1824 and Luna Rossa brands. To learn more please visit: www.prada.com.