Heute erscheint... 9.3.2023 (Spiele-Releases)

Das Teaserbild stammt aus A passive boy at the Huntress clinic.
Die GamersGlobal-Datenbank enthält zehntausende von Spielesteckbriefen mit vielen Infos inklusive der Release-Daten zu Spielen. Sollte dir ein Fehler auffallen oder du generell Interesse haben, als Archivar an der Datenbank mitzuarbeiten, gibt es hier mehr Infos. Wir haben auch einen Wochen- und Monatskalender für Spiele-Neuerscheinungen.
Laut unserer Datenbank erscheinen heute folgende Computer- oder Videospiele:
- A passive boy at the Huntress clinic (Story-Adventure; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Switch.
- Antigravity Racing (Rennspiel; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Switch.
- Australian Footbach Coach 2023 (Managerspiel; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Linux.
- Caverns of Mars - Recharged (Shoot-em-up; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Switch, Xbox One, Atari VCS.
- Chi Ninja (2D-Actionadventure; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
- Chippy & Noppo (Puzzle-Action; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Switch.
- Clash - Artifacts of Chaos (Action-RPG; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X. Preis bei Amazon.de: 39,99€ ()
- Copter Strike VR (Action-Flugsimulation; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
- Creepy Tale 3 - Ingrid Penance (Point-and-Click-Adventure; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
- Darker Tides (JRPG; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
- Draw A Stick Man - Epic 3 (Puzzle/Logik; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Switch.
- Escaping a Fireworks Factory - Nyanzou & Kumakichi - Escape Game (Ego-Adventure; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Switch.
- Figment 2 - Creed Valley (3D-Adventure; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X.
- Fragment's Note+ Afterstory (Story-Adventure; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Switch.
- Geko - Entering the Pipe (Geschicklichkeit; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
- Guardians Frontline (Egoshooter; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Meta Quest, PC.
- Hellscreen (Egoshooter; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Steam Early Access.
- Ib (Story-Adventure; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Switch.
- Idea (Sonstige; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, iOS, Android.
- Island Cities (Puzzle/Logik; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Switch.
- Joe Wander and the Enigmatic Adventures (3D-Actionadventure; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 5.
- Jump Barrel (Geschicklichkeit; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
- Know by Heart (Story-Adventure; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Switch.
- Mari and Bayu - The Road Home (2D-Actionadventure; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Switch.
- Masterplan Tycoon (Aufbauspiel; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6 (Sportsimulation; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X. Preis bei Amazon.de: 28,93€ () 17,80€ () 30,99€ () 11,57€ () 69,99€ ()
- Mystic Gate (Shoot-em-up; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Switch.
- Oni - Road to be the Mightiest Oni (3D-Actionadventure; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch.
- Osman (Shoot-em-up; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Switch (Cannon Dancer - Osman).
- Papetura (Point-and-Click-Adventure; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4, Xbox One.
- Paranormasight - The Seven Mysteries of Honjo (Story-Adventure; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Switch.
- Peaky Blinders - The King's Ransom (3D-Actionadventure; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Meta Quest 2.
- Project Zero - Die Maske der Mondfinsternis (Survival-Horror; siehe Test+, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X.
- Raycrisis (Shoot-em-up; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4, Switch (Ray'z Arcade Chronology) Japan.
- Raystorm (Shoot-em-up; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4, Switch (Ray'z Arcade Chronology) Japan. Preis bei Amazon.de: 38,50€ ()
- Relic Space (Taktik-RPG; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Steam Early Access.
- Space Tail - Every Journey Leads Home (Jump-and-run; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Xbox One.
- Strategic Mind - Spectre of Communism (Rundenstrategie; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X.
- Super Ninja Miner (Geschicklichkeit; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Switch.
- The Good Life: Behind the secret of Rainy Woods (Lebens-Simulation; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Switch, Xbox One.
- The Last Spell (Rundentaktik; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch.
- The Office Rush (Geschicklichkeit; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
- Tiny Troopers - Global Ops (Shoot-em-up; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X. Preis bei Amazon.de: 24,99€ () 24,99€ () 29,99€ ()
- Train Life - A Railway Simulator (Berufssimulation; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Switch.
- Train Life: 1920's Orient-Express Train (Berufssimulation; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Switch.
- Transport Fever 2 (Wirtschaftssimulation; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X.
- Turbo Force (1991) (Shoot-em-up; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Switch, Playstation 4 (Arcade Archives).
- Why I Was Born (Puzzle-Action; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Switch.
- Words of Wisdom (Puzzle-Action; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
- Yayla (Open-World-Actionadventure; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
- Zapling Bygone (2D-Actionadventure; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X.
- Zombie Derby - Pixel Survival (Fun Racer; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Xbox One, Xbox Series X.
