PM: Die Mega-März-Aktion ist im PlayStation Store gelandet (Sony Playstation Blog)

1. März 2023 - 12:00
HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Die Mega-März-Aktion im PlayStation Store beginnt am 1. März. Für kurze Zeit* erhaltet ihr einen Rabatt auf eine Vielzahl von PlayStation-Spielen, darunter The Callisto Protocol, FIFA 23 und Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Unten könnt ihr einige der Angebote sehen. ImPlayStation Storefindet ihr alle Rabatte der Aktion.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition

39,99€ – 99,99€

The Callisto Protocol™ – Digital Deluxe Edition

55,99€ – 79,99€

Dying Light 2 Stay Human – Deluxe Edition

53,99€ – 89,99€

Cyberpunk 2077

24,99€ – 49,99€

Saints Row

31,49€ – 69,99€

UFC® 4

13,29€ – 69,99€

Assassin’s Creed® Odyssey

17,49€ – 69,99€

Cult of the Lamb

22,49€ – 29,99€

DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition

23,09€ – 69,99€

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order™

4,99€ – 49,99€

Diablo III: Eternal Collection

19,79€ – 59,99€

Crash Bandicoot™ N. Sane Trilogy

15,99€ – 39,99€

*Die Mega-März-Aktion im PlayStation Store beginnt am Mittwoch, den 1. März um 00:00 Uhr (lokale Zeit) und endet am Donnerstag, den 16. März um 00:59 Uhr (lokale Zeit).

