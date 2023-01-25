PM: Football Manager 2023 Console erscheint am 1. Februar für PlayStation 5 (Cosmocover)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Football Manager 2023 Console erscheint am 1. Februar für PlayStation 5

– PS-Plus-Mitglieder erhalten bis zum 14. Februar 20 % Rabatt –

London, England – 25. Januar 2023 – Sports Interactive™ und SEGA© geben heute bekannt, dass die legendäre Spielreihe Football Manager am 1. Februar mit der Veröffentlichung von Football Manager 2023 Console ihr Debüt auf der PlayStation 5 feiert.

Die Veröffentlichung von FM auf der PS5 war ursprünglich am 8. November 2022 geplant gewesen, musste jedoch aufgrund unvorgesehener Schwierigkeiten beim Einreichungs- und Zulassungsverfahren verschoben werden.

PlayStation-Plus-Mitglieder können sich bis zum 14. Feburar 2023 um 16:00 Uhr MEZ 20 % Rabatt auf FM23 Console sichern. Die Höhe des Rabatts entspricht dem Vorbestellungsbonus, der vor dem ursprünglichen Veröffentlichungsdatum galt.

Miles Jacobson, Studio Director bei Sports Interactive, sagt dazu: „Wir sind sehr glücklich darüber, FM23 Console mit dem heutigen Update auch zu PS5-Spielern bringen zu können. Seit der Bekanntgabe der Verzögerung haben das Team bei Sports Interactive und unsere Kollegen bei SEGA unermüdlich mit Sony daran gearbeitet, die Probleme zu beheben, und wir sind stolz, nächste Woche eine fertige Version des Spiels präsentieren zu können.

Es ist zwar ungewöhnlich, dass wir ein Spiel während eines Transferfensters veröffentlichen, aber unsere Priorität seit der Verzögerung war es, das Spiel so schnell wie möglich zu PS5-Spielern zu bringen. Sobald alle Transferfenster wieder geschlossen sind, werden wir die PS5-Version mit einem Datenupdate auf den gleichen Stand wie alle anderen Versionen bringen.“

Weitere Informationen zu FM23 auf allen Plattformen gibt es auf https://www.footballmanager.com/de .

About Sports Interactive™ Ltd.:

Sports Interactive (SI) is the world’s leading developer of sports management simulations. Founded in 1994, SI became a wholly owned subsidiary of SEGA in 2006. Based in Stratford, East London, the SI team includes more than 270 full-time staff members, supported by a network of roughly 1,000 part-time researchers across the globe. SI is an official partner of many major football leagues and organisations, including UEFA, the Bundesliga, LFP, the EFL and the League Managers Association, as well as numerous charities and not for profit organisations. Further information on the studio and its work can be found at www.sigames.com .

About Football Manager™:

Football Manager (FM) is the world’s leading football management simulation title. With more than 50 countries to manage in and a database of over 800,000 players and staff it offers an incredibly detailed and immersive experience. In FM you make all of the key decisions, from signing (and selling) players through training, team selection and tactics as you take your team to the top of the footballing world while carving out your own philosophy and strengthening your club’s identity. FM has grown to become more than just a game and has embedded itself in the football industry; the FM database is used by several clubs to help shape their recruitment strategies and thousands of professional footballers and backroom staff members are committed fans of the game. FM has become an integral part of modern fan culture; the game has not only enhanced the collective footballing knowledge of its players but has been the inspiration for several books, a stand-up comedy show and even a feature length documentary. For more information on Football Manager, visit www.footballmanager.com .

About SEGA Europe Limited:

SEGA Europe Limited is the European Distribution arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA CORPORATION, and a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment both inside and outside the home. The company develops and distributes interactive entertainment software products for a variety of hardware platforms including PC, wireless devices, and those manufactured by Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. SEGA wholly owns the video game development studios Two Point Studios, Creative Assembly, Relic Entertainment, Amplitude Studios, Sports Interactive and HARDlight. SEGA Europe’s website is located at www.sega.co.uk