PM: Endling — Extinction is Forever: Mobile Release Date (Handy Games)

Barcelona, Spain / Giebelstadt, Germany, December 20th, 2022 ​HandyGames' critically acclaimed survival simulation, in which you experience a possible grim, dark near future from the perspective of the last mother fox on earth, is releasing on February 7th, 2023, for iOS and Android. This 1:1 premium port will feature everything the PC and console versions offer and be priced at $/€9.99. Pre-order on the App Store and pre-register on Google Play and the Galaxy Store today!

Endling – Extinction is Forever takes place in a plausible near future. Humankind has altered the biosphere to the degree that makes it harder and harder to sustain animal and plant life. Even humans struggle to breathe. In this horrendous quasi-apocalyptic scenario, you – as the player – take control of the last mother fox in this dying world. You are now fighting for survival, not only your own but the survival of your cute, clumsy cubs who depend on their mother to bring them food.

About Herobeat Studios ​Herobeat Studiosis an independent video game studio based in Barcelona, Spain. The team comprises former colleagues with a wide range of experience in video game development. All team members share a deep concern about environmental issues and animal welfare. This inspired them to join forces and create something meaningful that explores these issues.

