PM: El Hijo Named Apple TV Game of the Year (Handy Games)

29. November 2022 - 10:00
HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Giebelstadt, Germany / Cupertino, USA, November 29th, 2022
​El Hijo – A Wild West Tale has done it again. HandyGames' beloved, family-friendly stealth adventure won yet another award. An Apple App Store Award, nonetheless! In 2022, international premium-indie publisher HandyGames in cooperation with Honig Studios, and QuantumFrog, ported the dark yet heartwarming adventure to the Apple TV platform. The game convinced the jury with its look, narrative, and mechanics and was crowned Apple TV Game of the Year.

About El Hijo – A Wild West Tale

El Hijo – A Wild West Tale is an exciting spaghetti-western stealth game in which players assume the role of a 6-year-old boy looking for his mother and finding adventure. YoungEl Hijohas to sneak his way past many dangers posed by his environment and the people therein. Gaining self-confidence with every new challenge, he steadily improves his abilities to get past his opponents. On his journey, he finds himself in a remote monastery, the unforgiving desert, and a grim border town full of crime and villainy

Presskit forEl Hijo - A Wild West Tale

https://media.handy-games.com/ElHijo/

