PM: Just Dance® 2023 Edition ab sofort verfügbar (Ubisoft News)

Düsseldorf, 22. November 2022 – Ubisoft® gab heute bekannt, dass Just Dance® 2023 Edition, der neueste Teil der erfolgreichsten Musikvideospiel-Franchise aller Zeiten*, ab sofort für Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation® 5 und Xbox Series X|S erhältlich ist.

​„If You Wanna Party“: Mit der brandneuen Dance-on-Demand-Plattform beginnt eine neue Ära von Just Dance, die den Spieler:innen nicht nur regelmäßig kostenlose Inhalte-Updates bietet, sondern mit den folgenden Features auch noch mehr Möglichkeiten verschafft, sich aktiv zu bewegen:

Just Dance 2023 Edition präsentiert auch neue Kooperationen mit Künstler:innen, darunter eine spannende Partnerschaft mit der internationalen Pop-Sensation Ava Max. Zu ihrem aktuellen Chart-Hit „Million Dollar Baby“ können die Spieler:innen ab sofort tanzen - und zwar mit einer Original-Choreografie, die Ava Max für Just Dance erstellt hat. Die Sängerin, die am 27. Januar ihr zweites Album Diamonds & Dancefloors veröffentlichen wird, hat seit ihrem Durchbruch 2019 mit der Single „Sweet but Psycho“, die auch im Spiel enthalten ist, weltweit mehr als 12,4 Milliarden Streams erreicht.

​Außerdem kehrt die mit dem GRAMMY-Award ausgezeichnete Singer-Songwriterin Billie Eilish ebenfalls in das Spiel zurück. „Ich freue mich sehr, dieses Jahr mit meinem Song ‚Therefore I Am‘ bei der Just Dance 2023 Edition dabei zu sein“, erklärt Billie Eilish.

​Die vollständige Tracklist umfasst 40 neue Songs und Universen, darunter Chart-Hits, virale Internet-Phänomene und Originalsongs:

Zusätzlich verwandelt die Just Dance®Controller App mithilfe des Handy-Scorings das Smartphone in einen Controller, so dass bis zu sechs Spieler:innen ohne zusätzliches Zubehör tanzen können. Die App ist kostenlos für iOS und Android erhältlich.

​About Just Dance

​Developed by Ubisoft Paris,† Just Dance is the #1 music video game franchise of all time, with more than 80 million copies sold since 2009 and more than 140 million players worldwide.

​About Just Dance App

​The free Just Dance Controller App enables players to use their smartphone to play the game without any peripherals or added console cameras. The app transforms the player’s smartphone into a motion sensor that tracks the accuracy of their moves and allows them to navigate through the game.