PM: Football Manager 2023 Jetzt Erhältlich (Cosmocover)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Football Manager 2023 Jetzt Erhältlich

London, England – 8. November 2022 – Diese Saison werden Manager-Erwartungen nicht einfach nur erfüllt, sondern übertroffen! Football Manager 2023 ist jetzt auf mehreren Plattformen erhältlich. Football Manager 23 ist jetzt bei Steam, Epic Games und im Microsoft Store erhältlich, Fans können das Spiel herunterladen und sofort loslegen. Wer bereits die FM23 Early-Access-Beta auf Steam oder Epic gespielt hat, kann einfach den jeweiligen Launcher beenden und neu starten. Das Spiel wird sich automatisch auf den Stand der Veröffentlichungsversion aktualisieren. Der Einzelspieler-Fortschritt aus der Early-Access-Beta wird automatisch übertragen.

Fans, die eine physische Kopie von FM23 kaufen, werden feststellen, dass in diesem Jahr kein Datenträger enthalten ist. Stattdessen enthält die Packung einen Code, mit dem das Spiel bei Steam, Epic Games oder im Microsoft Store eingelöst werden kann.

Der Verzicht auf den Datenträger und das Notizbuch sowie weitere Verbesserungen unserer umweltfreundlichen Verpackung sorgen dafür, dass der CO2-Fußabdruck der Verpackung von FM23 um 47 % geringer ist als der von FM22.

Zur Feier der Veröffentlichung von FM23 hat Sports Interactive einen Launch-Trailer veröffentlicht, in dem die Stars Rodri, Phil Foden und İlkay Gündoğan von Manchester City zeigen, wie Manager ihre Teams verbessern und auf dem Spielfeld zum Sieg führen können, um den Fans ihres Vereins reichlich Grund zum Feiern zu geben.

Miles Jacobson, Studio Director bei Sports Interactive, sagt: „Ich freue mich, dass Football Manager 2023 heute auf der ganzen Welt erscheint.

Schon in der Early-Access-Beta wurden mehr als 8,8 Millionen Spiele ausgetragen und die hohe Vorbestellungs- und Vorabregistrierungsnachfrage zeigt, dass wir auf dem besten Weg sind, auch mit FM23 unsere Tradition, das beste Preis-Leistungs-Verhältnis auf dem Markt zu bieten, fortführen zu können.“

FM23 bringt die langjährige Reihe mit großen Verbesserungen in wichtigen Bereichen des Spiels auf ein neues Niveau.

Außerdem feiern wir heute den Beginn des Football Manager-Franchises, das mit FM23 Touch auch auf Apple Arcade angepfiffen wird.

Nach dem Erfolg des letzten Jahres sind FM23 und FM23 Console vom ersten Tag an im Xbox Game Pass enthalten. Wer den Xbox Game Pass abonniert hat, kann daher ohne zusätzliche Kosten ab dem Erscheinungstag eine Management-Karriere auf PC oder Konsole* starten.

Komplettiert wird der Kader in diesem Jahr von FM23 Mobile, das ab sofort aus dem App Store und über Google Play heruntergeladen werden kann, und Football Manager 2023 Touch (Nintendo Switch™), das ab sofort im Nintendo eShop erhältlich ist. Wer das Spiel auf iOS-Geräten vorbestellt hat, kann sofort losspielen.

Wegen unvorgesehener Schwierigkeiten im Einreichungs- und Zulassungsverfahren verzögert sich die Veröffentlichung der PlayStation 5-Version von Football Manager™ 2023 Console noch etwas. SEGA und Sports Interactive werden hierzu so bald wie möglich weitere Informationen bekanntgeben.

Weitere Informationen zu FM23 auf allen Plattformen gibt es auf www.footballmanager.com

*Football Manager 2023 Console ist auf der Xbox über den Xbox Game Pass erhältlich, während Football Manager 2023 über den PC Game Pass erhältlich ist.

About Sports Interactive™ Ltd.:

Sports Interactive (SI) is the world’s leading developer of sports management simulations. Founded in 1994, SI became a wholly owned subsidiary of SEGA in 2006. Based in Stratford, East London, the SI team includes more than 270 full-time staff members, supported by a network of roughly 1,000 part-time researchers across the globe. SI is an official partner of many major football leagues and organisations, including UEFA, the Bundesliga, LFP, the EFL and the League Managers Association, as well as numerous charities and not for profit organisations. Further information on the studio and its work can be found at www.sigames.com.

About Football Manager™:

Football Manager (FM) is the world’s leading football management simulation title. With more than 50 countries to manage in and a database of over 800,000 players and staff it offers an incredibly detailed and immersive experience. In FM you make all of the key decisions, from signing (and selling) players through training, team selection and tactics as you take your team to the top of the footballing world while carving out your own philosophy and strengthening your club’s identity. FM has grown to become more than just a game and has embedded itself in the football industry; the FM database is used by several clubs to help shape their recruitment strategies and thousands of professional footballers and backroom staff members are committed fans of the game. FM has become an integral part of modern fan culture; the game has not only enhanced the collective footballing knowledge of its players but has been the inspiration for several books, a stand-up comedy show and even a feature length documentary. For more information on Football Manager, visit www.footballmanager.com.

About SEGA Europe Limited:

SEGA Europe Limited is the European Distribution arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA CORPORATION, and a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment both inside and outside the home. The company develops and distributes interactive entertainment software products for a variety of hardware platforms including PC, wireless devices, and those manufactured by Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. SEGA wholly owns the video game development studios Two Point Studios, Creative Assembly, Relic Entertainment, Amplitude Studios, Sports Interactive and HARDlight. SEGA Europe’s website is located at www.sega.co.uk