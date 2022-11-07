PM: Aang, Toph und Zuko treten Brawlhalla als epische Crossover bei (Ubisoft News)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Düsseldorf, 7. November 2022 – Ubisoft® gab während der diesjährigen Brawlhalla Weltmeisterschaft bekannt, dass die Helden Aang, Toph und Zuko aus Avatar - Der Herr der Elemente durch eine Zusammenarbeit mit Nickelodeon am 16. November als epische Crossover in dem Spiel auftreten werden. Brawlhalla-Fans können sich außerdem auf Battle Boots freuen, eine neue Waffe, die im Dezember erhältlich sein wird.

​Aang, Toph und Zuko nehmen am 16. November an dem Brawl teil:

Brawlhalla wurde von Blue Mammoth entwickelt und ist ein Free-to-Play Plattform-Kampfspiel, mit mittlerweile über 80 Millionen Spieler:innen. Es führt die Spieler:innen in einen Kampf um Ruhm und Ehre in den Hallen von Walhalla. Man kann aus über 50 einzigartigen Charakteren wählen und im Einzel- oder Koop-Modus online und lokal gegen Andere antreten. Brawlhalla unterstützt plattformübergreifendes Spielen zwischen Xbox One X, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®4 und PlayStation®5, PC, iOS- und Android-Geräten. Die Spieler:innen können alle Online-Matchmaking-Aktivitäten gemeinsam spielen und individuell anpassen.

Brawlhalla kann kostenlos auf iOS- und Android-Geräten im Ubisoft Store heruntergeladen werden

Mehr Informationen zu Brawlhalla gibt es unter: brawlhalla.com.

Die neusten Informationen zu Brawlhalla und anderen Ubisoft-Titeln gibt es unter: news.ubisoft.com.

Angebote zu Ubisoft Spielen gibt es im offiziellen Ubisoft Store

About Nickelodeon

​Now in its 43rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount’s (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

​About Blue Mammoth

​Founded in 2009 and acquired by Ubisoft in 2018, Blue Mammoth Games is a development studio based in Atlanta, Georgia. The experienced team specializes in online multiplayer games with large player bases.

​Blue Mammoth develops Brawlhalla, a Free-To-Play fighting game on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, Mac, PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®5 system, iOS, and Android devices. Brawlhalla has over 80 million players and is currently the most played fighting game on Steam.