PM: A New Generation of Foxes is available now on the latest console generation (Handy Games)

3. November 2022
Barcelona, Spain / Giebelstadt, Germany, November 3rd 2022
​Cuddle and care for the next generation of fox cubs on the latest generation of gaming consoles. Endling – Extinction is Forever's PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S updates are available starting today. If you already own Endling – Extinction is Forever on the PS4 or Xbox One, the according upgrade will be free for you. If not, you can get it now for $/€29.99! And we're even throwing in a little sale on the Microsoft Store if you're buying within the next 4 days.

Xbox Series X|S owners won't need to take any extra steps thanks to your consoles' Smart Delivery feature. Just launch Endling – Extinction is Forever and enjoy crisp 4k visuals straight away.

PlayStation 5 owners will enjoy immersive cub-cuddles with the DualSense haptic feedback and feel the struggle of survival with the adaptive trigger buttons. And all of that in crisp 4K resolution!

Endling – Extinction is Forever takes place in a plausible near future. Mankind has altered the biosphere to a degree that makes it harder and harder to sustain animal and plant life. Even humans struggle to breathe. In this horrendous quasi-apocalyptic scenario, you – as the player – take control of the last mother fox in this dying world. You are now fighting for survival, not only your own but the survival of your cute but clumsy cubs that depend on their mother to bring them food.

About Herobeat Studios
​Herobeat Studiosis an independent video game studio based in Barcelona, Spain. The team comprises former colleagues with a wide range of experience in video game development. The team members share a deep concern about environmental issues and animal welfare. This inspired them to join forces and create something meaningful that explores these issues.

