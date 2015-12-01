PM: Das nächste Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Invitational wird in Montreal stattfinden (Ubisoft News)

PC XOne Xbox X PS4 PS5 Android

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Rainbow Six - Siege ab 7,99 € bei Amazon.de kaufen.

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 26. Oktober 2022 – Ubisoft® gab heute bekannt, dass das größte Event des Jahres in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six® Siege, das Six Invitational 2023, vom 7. bis 19. Februar in Montreal, Kanada, stattfinden wird. Die letzten drei Tage des Events, vom 17. bis 19. Februar, werden in der Place Bell Mehrzweckarena in Quebec vor einem Live-Publikum ausgetragen. Damit kehren die Siege-Fans zum ersten Mal seit 2020 zum Six Invitational zurück. ​ ​Tickets sind ab sofort unter folgendem Link erhältlich: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/event/31005D51C2D55636?lang=en-ca&brand=placebell ​ ​Das Six Invitational ist mehr als nur ein Wettbewerb. Es ist eine Feier für das Spiel und dessen Community, bei dem die Weltmeister dieser Season gekrönt werden und gleichzeitig die neuen Funktionen und Inhalte vorgestellt werden, die in Jahr 8 ins Spiel kommen. Zusätzlich zu den Spielen erhalten die Fans auch die Möglichkeit, verschiedene Aktivitäten vor Ort zu genießen. Darunter Autogrammstunden, Q&A-Sitzungen, das Besuchen des Merchandise-Shops sowie vieles mehr! ​ ​Beim Six Invitational werden die 20 besten Teams der Welt um den Titel und das Preisgeld von 3.000.000 USD kämpfen. ​

​

About Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege ​Alongside a thriving professional esports scene and a community of over 80 million registered players, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege puts players in the middle of a fast-paced, ever-evolving multiplayer experience grounded in the selection of unique Operators. Using the right mix of tactics and destruction, Rainbow Six teams engage their enemies in sieges, where both sides have exclusive skills and gadgets at their disposal. Defenders prepare by transforming the environments around them into modern strongholds, while attackers use recon drones to gain intel for carefully planning their assault. With access to dozens of Operators inspired by real world counter-intelligence agents from around the globe, players can choose exactly how they want to approach each challenge they encounter.Through the constant addition of new Operators and maps that add to the depth of both strategy and combat, the unpredictability of each round of Rainbow Six Siege sets a new bar for intensity and competition in gaming. ​ ​About the Rainbow Six Esports Global Program ​Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’s Esports includes 4 main regions, Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. All four regions run in parallel their own dedicated regional leagues, all feeding into one unique and global race towards a qualification for the Six Invitational, the pinnacle of the Rainbow Six Siege competitive year. As teams across the four regions face off in regional and global competitions, featuring 3 Majors and regional leagues, they will be ranked based on an in-depth point system that rewards sustained performance. Each competitive Season runs for nearly a year, from March through the following February. Each Season will be divided into 4 quarters. The first three quarters correspond to the 3 “Stages” of the regional leagues and conclude with a Six Major bringing together 16 of the world’s best teams – four per region across the four regions. Each stage awards prize money and points for the Global Standings. The Global Standings determine the sixteen teams earning a spot to the annual Six Invitational. Following the 3 stages, the last quarter of the season will be dedicated to regional finals and relegations. The season will then conclude with the Six Invitational that will crown the world’s best team. Four additional teams will also have a chance to qualify for the Six Invitational through Regional Open Qualifiers, making the Six invitational a 20-team competition.