PM: Mario + Rabbids® Sparks of Hope Launch Trailer enthüllt (Ubisoft News)

11. Oktober 2022
HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 11. Oktober 2022 – Ubisoft veröffentlichte den Launch Trailer für das am 20. Oktober erscheinende Spiel Mario + Rabbids® Sparks of Hope. Im Video sieht man Mario, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Rosalina und viele weitere Held:innen in einem epischen Kampf gegen Misera und dessen Anhänger. Auch Bowser ist mit von der Partie und unterstützt Mario und seine Freunde, um gegen die Dunkelheit zu bestehen.

​Der Launch Trailer kann unter folgendem Link gefunden werden:

Alternativ liegt das Video hier als Direktdownload bereit

​Die AT-Version des Videos steht ebenfalls zum Direktdownload bereit.

​Mehr Informationen zu Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope gibt es unter: mario-rabbids.com.

​Angebote zu Ubisoft Spielen gibt es im offiziellen Ubisoft Store unter: https://store.ubi.com/de/home

​About Mario + Rabbids® Sparks of Hope
​Only the most extravagant team of Heroes can rekindle the sparks of hope across the galaxy! Team up with Mario, Rabbid Peach and their friends on a cosmic journey to defeat Cursa and save the galaxy! Explore planets throughout the universe that are filled with strange inhabitants, memorable quests and hilarious secrets! Outwit enemies in an innovative combat system mixing turn-based tactics and real time action. Combine forces with the Spark’s immense energy and anything becomes possible…for better OR worse!
​MARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE © 2022 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Rabbids, Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the U.S. and/or other countries. Nintendo properties are licensed to Ubisoft Entertainment by Nintendo. SUPER MARIO characters © Nintendo. Trademarks are property of their respective owners. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.

