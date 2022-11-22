PM: Just Dance® 2023 Edition enthüllt vier neue Titel (Ubisoft News)

Switch Xbox X PS5 Android

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 13. September 2022 – Ubisoft® gab heute bekannt, dass vier zusätzliche Titel für Just Dance® 2023 Edition, dem neuesten Teil der erfolgreichsten Musikvideospiel-Marke aller Zeiten*, angekündigt wurden. ​ ​Zu den neusten Songs von Just Dance 2023 Edition gehören:

Just Dance 2023 Edition wird am 22. November für die Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation® 5 und Xbox Series X|S erscheinen. Das Spiel wird zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt auf Stadia veröffentlicht.

Den neuesten Trailer gibt es hier zu sehen:

Die neusten Informationen zu Just Dance 2023 Edition gibt es unter: justdancegame.com. ​ ​Auf Twitter kann Just Dance unter @justdancegame oder unter dem Hashtag #JustDance gefunden werden. ​ ​*Quelle: NPD, GfK & GSD – Juli 2022 ​ ​Angebote zu Ubisoft Spielen gibt es im offiziellen Ubisoft Store unter: https://store.ubi.com/de/home ​ ​About Just Dance 2023 Edition ​Developed by Ubisoft Paris,* Just Dance has sold more than 80 million copies since 2009 with more than 140 million players worldwide. This year, Just Dance enters a new era as a dance-on-demand platform, with a new art direction, redesigned user interface and for the first time in the franchise, online multiplayer. Just Dance 2023 Edition will feature 40 new songs and universes, from chart-topping hits, viral internet phenomena and original songs.

​*Associate Ubisoft studios include Pune, Shanghai and Mumbai, as well as Room 8, an external studio