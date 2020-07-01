PM: Ubisoft kündigt die Trackmania® Games an (Ubisoft News)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 12. September 2022 – Ubisoft® kündigte heute die Trackmania®Games an, ein Event mit mehreren Formaten und verschiedenen Renndisziplinen. Der Wettbewerb wird im Sommer 2024 in Paris, Frankreich, stattfinden und ist für Teilnehmer:innen aus der ganzen Welt offen. Neben unseren internationalen, wettkampforientierten Spieler:innen werden auch hochqualifizierte Profis sowie unsere kreativsten Community-Mitglieder an dem Event teilnehmen. Somit ist eine actiongeladene und spannende Show garantiert, die man sowohl vor Ort als auch online im Livestream verfolgen kann. ​ ​Die Trackmania Games werden den Kernwerten des Trackmania E-Sport treu bleiben, mit Wettbewerben, die für alle Spieler:innen zugänglich sind, egal ob Amateure oder Profis. Zusätzlich werden Shows, die leicht zu verstehen sind, der gesamten Community Spaß machen und eine friedliche Atmosphäre fördern. ​ ​Im Jahr 2023 wird sich die Trackmania Grand League weiterentwickeln, um den Weg für die Trackmania Games 2024 zu ebnen. Die Details des Programms und der Inhalte werden in den kommenden Monaten in Zusammenarbeit mit unseren Trackmania-Communities auf der ganzen Welt, Veranstaltern und Sendern sowie Marken und Institutionen festgelegt. ​ ​Trackmania ist als Free-to-Play-Spiel im Ubisoft Store, bei Ubisoft Connect und Ubisoft+ sowie im Epic Games Store erhältlich. Es wird zudem im Jahr 2023 auf Konsolen und Cloud-Plattformen veröffentlicht werden.

Mehr Informationen zu Trackmania gibt es unter: trackmania.com. ​ ​Angebote zu Ubisoft Spielen gibt es im offiziellen Ubisoft Store unter: https://store.ubi.com/de/home ​ ​About Trackmania ​Trackmania is the biggest and most compelling remake of the legendary racing game, TrackMania® Nations. Trackmania combines easy-to-learn yet hard-to-master gameplay with a large variety of tracks, regular seasons, live events and customization options. The Trackmania Grand League gathers the top Trackmania players around the world competing for several titles. The 2021-2022 circuit cumulated more than 1 million hours watched and a record peak CCV of 78.000 during the finals of the TMGL Spring 2022. ​ ​About Ubisoft Nadeo ​Founded in 2000 and acquired by Ubisoft in 2009, Ubisoft Nadeo is the creator of TrackMania®, the iconic multiplayer car racing video game, and Shootmania®, the FPS for everyone. The studio has been acclaimed for the quality of its innovative technology, which offers a thrilling online gaming experience, based on competitive game modes and players’ creativity, on PC, and consoles and in virtual reality. Ubisoft Nadeo’s games bring together more than 42 million players.

