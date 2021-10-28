PM: Riders Republic™ kündigt kostenlose Playsessions auf mehreren Plattformen an (Ubisoft News)

PC XOne Xbox X PS4 PS5 iOS MacOS Android

Düsseldorf, 8. September 2022 – Ubisoft® gab heute bekannt, dass kostenlose Playsessions für Riders Republic™ auf mehreren Plattformen gestartet werden:

Das Free Weekend bietet vollen Zugriff auf die Inhalte des Basisspiels. Spieler:innen, die die Republic weiter erforschen möchten, können das Spiel kaufen und für eine begrenzte Zeit bis zu 67% Rabatt auf die Konsolen-Versionen sparen sowie ihren bisher erreichten Fortschritt behalten!

Mehr Informationen zum Free Weekend von Riders Republic gibt es unter: ridersrepublic.com/freeweekend. ​ ​Die neuesten Informationen zu Riders Republic und allen anderen Ubisoft-Titeln gibt es unter: news.ubisoft.com. ​ ​Angebote zu Ubisoft Spielen gibt es im offiziellen Ubisoft Store unter: https://store.ubi.com/de/home ​ ​About Riders Republic ​Developed by Ubisoft Annecy, Riders Republic™ invites players to a massive multiplayer playground where they can experience the thrill of outdoor sports in the magnificent American National Parks. Players will connect, compete and slay tricks through an exciting range of sports such as biking, skiing, snowboarding, wing suiting and rocket wing suiting. Riders can squad up with or against friends in insane multiplayer modes including mass start races with more than 50 players on new gen, team PvP arena modes, or make it to top divisions.