PM: „Together We Rule“ – erste Erweiterung für Humankind angekündigt – Trailer veröffentlicht (Cosmocover)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

ENTFESSELN SIE IHREN INNEREN DIPLOMATEN IN DER ERSTEN ERWEITERUNG VON HUMANKIND : „TOGETHER WE RULE“

– „Together We Rule“ konzentriert sich auf Diplomatie und Spionage und führt den Kongress der Menschheit, Botschaften, Agenten, eine neue diplomatische Kulturaffinität sowie ein großes kostenloses Update ein, das sich auf Stealth und unabhängige Menschen konzentriert und im Herbst 2022 erscheint. –

PARIS, 7. September – In HUMANKIND™, unserem rundenbasierten historischen Strategiespiel, wollten wir schon immer, dass es mehr Möglichkeiten zum Gewinnen gibt als die einfache militärische Vorherrschaft. Und während die einheitliche Siegbedingung des Spiels, der Ruhm, ein erster Schritt in diese Richtung war, sind wir nun bereit, mit der Einführung unserer ersten großen Erweiterung, Together We Rule, noch viel weiter zu gehen. Neue Features wie der Kongress der Menschheit, Botschaften und Agenten werden den Spielern helfen, die Welt in einem neuen Licht zu sehen und Konflikte anders zu lösen.

INHALTE VON TOGETHER WE RULE

Hier ein genauerer Blick auf die Inhalte der Erweiterung:

ZUSÄTZLICHES GROSSES KOSTENLOSES UPDATE

Unabhängig davon, ob sich die Spieler für diese neuen diplomatischen Werkzeuge entscheiden oder nicht, wird ein umfangreiches kostenloses Update für HUMANKIND™ zusammen mit dem Erweiterungspaket für alle veröffentlicht. Es wird neue Stealth-Mechaniken hinzufügen, unabhängige Völker überarbeiten, Verstärkung durch Dritte im Kampf ermöglichen und neue UI-Optionen und Verbesserungen integrieren.

Together We Rule wird im Herbst 2022 erscheinen.

