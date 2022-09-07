PM: „Together We Rule“ – erste Erweiterung für Humankind angekündigt – Trailer veröffentlicht (Cosmocover)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

ENTFESSELN SIE IHREN INNEREN DIPLOMATEN IN DER ERSTEN ERWEITERUNG VON HUMANKIND : „TOGETHER WE RULE“

– „Together We Rule“ konzentriert sich auf Diplomatie und Spionage und führt den Kongress der Menschheit, Botschaften, Agenten, eine neue diplomatische Kulturaffinität sowie ein großes kostenloses Update ein, das sich auf Stealth und unabhängige Menschen konzentriert und im Herbst 2022 erscheint. –

PARIS, 7. September – In HUMANKIND™, unserem rundenbasierten historischen Strategiespiel, wollten wir schon immer, dass es mehr Möglichkeiten zum Gewinnen gibt als die einfache militärische Vorherrschaft. Und während die einheitliche Siegbedingung des Spiels, der Ruhm, ein erster Schritt in diese Richtung war, sind wir nun bereit, mit der Einführung unserer ersten großen Erweiterung, Together We Rule, noch viel weiter zu gehen.  Neue Features wie der Kongress der Menschheit, Botschaften und Agenten werden den Spielern helfen, die Welt in einem neuen Licht zu sehen und Konflikte anders zu lösen.

INHALTE VON TOGETHER WE RULE

Hier ein genauerer Blick auf die Inhalte der Erweiterung:

 

ZUSÄTZLICHES GROSSES KOSTENLOSES UPDATE
Unabhängig davon, ob sich die Spieler für diese neuen diplomatischen Werkzeuge entscheiden oder nicht, wird ein umfangreiches kostenloses Update für HUMANKIND™ zusammen mit dem Erweiterungspaket für alle veröffentlicht.  Es wird neue Stealth-Mechaniken hinzufügen, unabhängige Völker überarbeiten, Verstärkung durch Dritte im Kampf ermöglichen und neue UI-Optionen und Verbesserungen integrieren. 

Together We Rule wird im Herbst 2022 erscheinen.

About Amplitude Studios SAS:

Amplitude Studios SAS is a team of experienced, quality driven video game lovers and creators of the finest strategy games with the help of our players! Founded in 2011 and acquired by SEGA in 2016, we are a team of over 120 developers based in Paris with an international team hailing from all over the world.

Our current titles in production include HUMANKIND™, a historical strategy epic where you’ll be combining cultures as you lead your people from the Ancient to the Modern Era; and Endless™ Dungeon, a squad-based rogue-lite tactical action game. We’re best known for our critically acclaimed Endless™ series, played by millions worldwide, including Endless Space, Endless Legend, Dungeon of the Endless, and Endless Space 2.

Our close relationship with the community is a core feature of the studio’s philosophy. We’re proud of the way we create games together with our players via Games2Gether, our custom-built community platform that enables our community to play a key role in the creation of our games at every stage of development.

About SEGA Europe Limited:
SEGA Europe Limited is the European Distribution arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA CORPORATION, and a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment both inside and outside the home. The company develops and distributes interactive entertainment software products for a variety of hardware platforms including PC, wireless devices, and those manufactured by Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. SEGA wholly owns the video game development studios Two Point Studios, Creative Assembly, Relic Entertainment, Amplitude Studios, Sports Interactive and HARDlight. SEGA Europe’s website is located at  www.sega.co.uk

 

