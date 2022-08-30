PM: Xbox All Access will be available in Switzerland starting August 30 (Microsoft Xbox Wire)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

At Xbox, you, the gamer, are at the center of all our thoughts and efforts. The team is always working on new ways to improve your gaming experience. The next step of this amazing journey is Xbox All Access. The all-inclusive package for all gaming fans will also be available in Switzerland starting August 30, following its successful launch in Germany. Xbox All Access will be released in Austria later in 2022.

Xbox All Access has everything you need for next-generation gaming – from your preferred Xbox console to a wide selection of games from more than 100 titles at no additional cost. With Xbox All Access, you can choose either Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, and you will also get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This includes EA Play, Xbox Live Gold, and access to more than 100 high-quality games to play on your console, PC, or over the cloud, on your smartphone, tablet, or browser. Xbox All Access is available for CHF 24.90 per month for a 24-month contract. After 24 months, you can keep the console.

At a low monthly subscription price and no additional costs, Xbox All Access is an effortless way to get the most out of your Xbox experience. For full details, visit the official landingpage.

With Xbox All Access, not only will you experience next-generation console gaming, but you will also have access to more than 100 premium games on your console, PC, and, thanks to Cloud Gaming (Beta), Android and Apple devices, and browser (Edge, Chrome, and Safari). Plus, play new Xbox Game Studios titles on launch day, including Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will also receive an EA Play membership at no additional cost. EA Play includes more than 60 top games from EA, such as FIFA 22, Titanfall 2, and Need for Speed Heat. Plus, titles from some of EA’s most popular franchises, like Battlefield, Mass Effect, The Sims, and Star Wars, as well as exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special content, and more.

Xbox All Access with Xbox Series S

Xbox All Access with Xbox Series X

Xbox is working with select retailers to bring you your console and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate:

If you meet all the eligibility requirements, nothing stands in the way of almost endless adventures on Xbox.

Order Xbox All Access today via Swisscom

XBOX ALL ACCESS OFFER TERMS AND CONDITIONS

The Xbox All Access Bundle (the “Bundle”) consists of the following elements: (a) a qualified Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console; and (b) a 24-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. When you purchase the Bundle, you are buying the console and 24-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. Bundles are available while supplies last. Not valid on prior orders or purchases; cannot be transferred or otherwise redeemed for cash or promo code(s). May not be combinable with other offers. Shipping, and other charges are extra and may vary. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Swisscom reserves the right to cancel or suspend the sale of the Bundle at any time in its sole discretion.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Digital Direct: Your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership is delivered directly to your console during set-up and is available in Settings; no codes required. Must be redeemed on the console purchased in the Bundle. Use your active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership to play games on Xbox One and successor consoles and Windows 10/11 PC (excludes Windows in S mode and on ARM devices). Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes Xbox Game Pass for Console, Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox Live Gold and additional benefits. Note: Purchase of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate automatically upgrades your existing Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass membership(s) to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at a conversion ratio each based on days remaining. Learn how this works at www.xbox.com/gamepass. Future code redemptions are also subject to a conversion ratio. Conversion ratio subject to change. All conversions to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are final: Once converted, you cannot re-convert your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership back to a previous membership. Maximum 36 months of redeemed Xbox Game Pass Ultimate per account at a time, including any converted time from Xbox Live Gold and/or Xbox Game Pass (for PC or console). Game titles and number vary over time. Notice before purchase of add-ons, DLC, consumables, virtual currency, or subscriptions (sold separately): If your membership terminates or a game is removed from the catalogue, you must reactivate your membership or buy the game separately to continue using these items. ISP fees may apply. Age restrictions apply. Xbox Game Pass discounts are based on Microsoft Store price and are not combinable with other offers and are not redeemable for cash. Discount offers exclude titles within 30 days of launch and are not available with select titles. Service, features, and requirements may change or be retired. Subject to the Microsoft Services Agreement (microsoft.com/msa). For PC: App download, Windows update(s), and storage required (xbox.com/pcgamesplan). System requirements vary by game; performance scales with higher end systems.

Warranty: The console contained within the Bundle is covered by a 24-month limited hardware warranty regardless of length of the customer’s agreement with participating partner. (Microsoft Limited Hardware Warranty: https://support.microsoft.com/warranty).

Returns: 14 day right of return.

Partner Privacy Policy: See Swisscom privacy policy at https://www.swisscom.ch/en/about/privacy-statement.html.