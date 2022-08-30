Heute erscheint... 30.8.2022 (Spiele-Releases)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit
Laut unserer Datenbank erscheinen heute folgende Computer- oder Videospiele:
- A Pet Shop After Dark (Point-and-Click-Adventure; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
- Across The Globe (Globalstrategie; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
- Aliens - Fireteam Elite: Pathogen Expansion (Third-Person-Shooter; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X.
- Alpha Box (Puzzle/Logik; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
- Back 4 Blood: Children of the Worm (Egoshooter; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X.
- Beam Splitter (Puzzle/Logik; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, MacOS.
- Commandos 3 HD Remaster (Echtzeit-Taktik; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Switch, Xbox One. Preis bei Amazon.de: 39,99€ ()
- Crystal Plague (Roguelike; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Steam Early Access.
- Delusions of a Lost Soul (Puzzle-Action; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
- Destroy All Humans! 2 - Reprobed (Open-World-Action; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 5, Xbox Series X. Preis bei Amazon.de: 36,61€ () 39,99€ () 39,99€ ()
- Doxxed (Ego-Adventure; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
- Dusk Diver 2 (Action-RPG; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Switch, Playstation 4, Playstation 5. Preis bei Amazon.de: 61,17€ () 69,99€ () 60,03€ ()
- F1 Manager 2022 (Managerspiel; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X.
- Headpunk (Egoshooter; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Steam Early Access.
- Immortality (Detektivspiel; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für MacOS, Xbox Series X.
- Inscryption (Sammelkartenspiel; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Playstation 4, Playstation 5.
- Island Cities (Puzzle/Logik; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, MacOS.
- La Pucelle - Ragnarok (Taktik-RPG; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
- Master of the Tattooverse (Ego-Adventure; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
- Midnight Report (Survival-Horror; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Steam Early Access.
- Motocross - Chasing the Dream (Rennspiel; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Steam Early Access.
- Obedient Servant (Jump-and-run; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
- Orx (Sammelkartenspiel; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Steam Early Access.
- Pathfinder - Wrath of the Righteous: The Treasure of the Midnight Isles (Gruppen-RPG; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, MacOS.
- Rhapsody - A Musical Adventure (JRPG; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC.
- Robby's Adventure (Jump-and-run; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Switch.
- Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles (1989) (Jump-and-run; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - The Cowabunga Collection).
- Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles - Fall of the Foot Clan (Prügelspiel; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - The Cowabunga Collection).
- Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles - Tournament Fighters (Prügelspiel; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - The Cowabunga Collection).
- Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles 2 - Back from the Sewers (Prügelspiel; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - The Cowabunga Collection).
- Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles 3 - Radical Rescue (Prügelspiel; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - The Cowabunga Collection).
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - The Hyperstone Heist (Prügelspiel; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - The Cowabunga Collection).
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2 - The Arcade Game (Prügelspiel; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - The Cowabunga Collection).
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3 - The Manhattan Project (Prügelspiel; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - The Cowabunga Collection).
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4 - Turtles in Time (Prügelspiel; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - The Cowabunga Collection).
- Tinykin (Jump-and-run; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Playstation 4, Switch, Xbox One.
- Tomboy Adventure (Ego-Adventure; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für PC, Linux.
- United Assault - Normandy '44 (Egoshooter; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Switch.
- Zero Time Dilemma (Ego-Adventure; siehe News, zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Xbox One (Zero Escape - Zero Time Dilemma).
- ZOR - Pilgrimage of the Slorfs (Rundentaktik; zum Steckbrief) erscheint für Steam Early Access.
