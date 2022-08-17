PM: Lethal Honor - Order of the Apocalypse: Brutal, obscure, and punishing! (Handy Games)

Bild von GG-Redaktion
GG-Redaktion 174533 EXP - Redakteur,R10,S10,A10
Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 10 Jahren bei GG.de registriertAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 5 Jahren bei GG.de registriertGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtGold-Cutter: Hat 100 Videos gepostetArtikel-Schreiber: Hat 15 redaktionelle Artikel geschriebenAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 3 Jahren bei GG.de registriertMeister der Steckbriefe: Hat 1000 Spiele-Steckbriefe erstelltMeister-Tester: Hat 10 Spiele-/Technik-Tests veröffentlichtIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommenExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschriebenSilber-Archivar: Hat Stufe 10 der Archivar-Klasse erreicht

17. August 2022 - 8:30
Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit!

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Badajoz, Spain / Giebelstadt, Germany, 13th August 2022
​Slay hordes of eldritch creatures in relentless isometric close quarter battles with an art style reminiscent of the 1980s dark age of adult superhero graphic novels. Set in a shady and beset post-apocalyptic world you play various characters to unfold a complex story. With countless abilities, a dozen combat styles, and several secondary mechanics, every run is like a new issue of a comic book series!

"Life is short and death is permanent"

Lethal Honor's progression model is a new take on rogue-lites. Select comic panels are seamlessly integrated into the gameplay to structure your routes passing procedural runs. With every run and every death, you come closer to waking one of the main characters each with their own story to play. Kill or be killed, run or be run over, give in return but never give up!

Prepare to discover the truth! Welcome to Lethal Honor – Order of the Apocalypse!

Lethal Honor will come to PC, PlayStation, XBox, and Nintendo Switch! ​

Features:

About Viral Studios:

Viral Studios (VS) is a young and innovative company from Spain, founded by two computer engineers who specialized in video games, virtual reality, and game learning. Striving to develop games with their own soul, gameplay mechanics, and visual style, they want to explore the limits of game design and offer unique experiences that stand out from the rest.

Weiterlesen

0 Kudos
GamersGlobal Logo Unabhängig. Meinungsstark.
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Datenschutzerklärung
Cookie-Consent
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedingungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-5-SpieleDie besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Switch-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleDie besten Spiele für Oculus QuestDie besten Spiele 2020Langer lästert: Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daLanger lästert: Ich adblocke, weil es geht haltGuide zu Cyberpunk 2077: Komplettlösung, Ripper-Docs, EndenGuide zu Resident Evil VillageGuide zu Red Dead Redemption 2Guide zu The Witcher 3Guide zu Mass Effect AndromedaGuide zu Elex: Komplettlösung mit TippsAssassin's Creed Valhalla im TestMass Effect Andromeda im TestThe Last of Us - Part 2 im TestAnimal Crossing - New Horizons im TestCyberpunk 2077 im Test