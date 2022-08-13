PM: Lethal Honor - Order of the Apocalypse: Brutal, obscure, and punishing! (Handy Games)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Badajoz, Spain / Giebelstadt, Germany, 13th August 2022

​Slay hordes of eldritch creatures in relentless isometric close quarter battles with an art style reminiscent of the 1980s dark age of adult superhero graphic novels. Set in a shady and beset post-apocalyptic world you play various characters to unfold a complex story. With countless abilities, a dozen combat styles, and several secondary mechanics, every run is like a new issue of a comic book series!

"Life is short and death is permanent"

Lethal Honor's progression model is a new take on rogue-lites. Select comic panels are seamlessly integrated into the gameplay to structure your routes passing procedural runs. With every run and every death, you come closer to waking one of the main characters each with their own story to play. Kill or be killed, run or be run over, give in return but never give up!

Prepare to discover the truth! Welcome to Lethal Honor – Order of the Apocalypse!

Lethal Honor will come to PC, PlayStation, XBox, and Nintendo Switch! ​

Features:

About Viral Studios:

Viral Studios (VS) is a young and innovative company from Spain, founded by two computer engineers who specialized in video games, virtual reality, and game learning. Striving to develop games with their own soul, gameplay mechanics, and visual style, they want to explore the limits of game design and offer unique experiences that stand out from the rest.

