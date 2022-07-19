PM: Out now: Endling - Extinction is forever! (Handy Games)

PC Switch XOne PS4

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

Endling - Extinction is Forever ab 29,99 € bei Amazon.de kaufen.

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Barcelona, Spain / Giebelstadt, Germany, 19th July 2022 ​International publisher and developer HandyGames lets the cat out of the bag. After a very long time of waiting for the game, featuring a desperate mother fox and her beautiful, cuddly, cute cubs, it is finally here:

Endling - Extinction is Forever is out now on all major platforms!

"Endling - Extinction is Forever" retails at USD 29.99 | EUR 29.99 | GBP 24.99

You cannot save the planet alone but you can make a difference. So, if you want to go the extra mile and do your part, you can opt for our Save Our Planet Edition of Endling. ​ ​The Save our Planet Edition contains (of course) Endling - Extinction is Forever as well as the official Soundtrack and the Wallpaper Pack. It is a great way to get the most out of the game, while simultaneously supporting a good cause.

HandyGames will plant one tree via OneTreePlanted, a non-profit organization focused on global reforestation, for every sold Save our Planet Edition to restore forests and create habitats for biodiversity!

Soundtrack available separately

The beautiful emotional soundtrack, featuring the extraordinary talents of Tina Guo, Rusanda Panfili, and the composer Manel Gil-Inglada, is available for only USD 9.99 | EUR 9,99 ​The soundtrack contains 50 titles with a runtime of about 66 minutes.

Retail and digital versions of Endling - Extinction is Forever available! ​ ​We use a sleeved cardboard box with fewer plastics than traditional jewel cases for the PC-version. The boxed version will be available for PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 4. ​Order your box on Amazon!

Digital copies are available on:

Microsoft Store: https://www.microsoft.com/store/productid/9p42dsxnccdg

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10001440/

Nintendo Store: https://www.nintendo.co.uk/Games/Nintendo-Switch-games/Endling-Extinction-is-Forever

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/898890 (Steam Deck verified)

GOG: https://www.gog.com/game/endling_extinction_is_forever

Epic: https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/endling-extinction-is-forever

Features:

About Herobeat Studios ​Herobeat Studiosis an independent video game studio based in Barcelona, Spain. The team is composed of former colleagues with a wide range of experience in video game development. The team members share a deep concern about environmental issues and animal welfare. This inspired them to join forces and create something meaningful that explores these issues.

Get the "Endling - Extinction is Forever" presskit here!

Weiterlesen