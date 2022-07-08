PM: ANOTHER VICTORY FOR ONE OF THE BEST GERMAN-MADE VR-GAMES! (Handy Games)

8. Juli 2022 - 15:30
HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Giebelstadt, July 8th, 2022

DER WEISSE ELEFANT was awarded by the Medien-Club-München e.V. as part of the Munich Film Festival and Children‘s Film Festival in the Audimax of the University of Television and Film Munich. ​ Our in-house production Townsmen VR was awarded Best Game.

The prestigious Kids-Media-Award, the “Weisser Elefant” (white elephant) is being awarded in its 20th year and it was about time that computer games are a part of the media awards. Computer games have grown up and can offer some precious benefits even to younger gamers.

“Townsmen VR offers a wonderful way to get to know and love virtual reality. Pure immersion,“ said the jury.

We are mighty proud of our team! Way to go, guys!

