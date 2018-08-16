Amazon Prime Gaming im Juli mit über 40 Spielen ohne zusätzliche Kosten

PC XOne PS4 Linux MacOS
Bild von TheLastToKnow
TheLastToKnow 63610 EXP - 25 Platin-Gamer,R10,S9,A11,J10
Dieser User unterstützt GG seit zwei Jahren mit einem Platin-Abonnement.Screenshot-Meister: Hat 5000 Screenshots hochgeladenGold-Archivar: Hat Stufe 11 der Archivar-Klasse erreichtIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommenMeister der Steckbriefe: Hat 1000 Spiele-Steckbriefe erstelltGold-Jäger: Hat Stufe 11 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtSilber-Reporter: Hat Stufe 10 der Reporter-Klasse erreichtVielspieler: Hat 250 Spiele in seine Sammlung eingetragenStar: Hat 1000 Kudos für eigene News/Artikel erhaltenLoyalist: Ist seit mindestens einem Jahr bei GG.de dabeiDiskutierer: Hat 1000 EXP durch Comments erhaltenDatenbank-Geselle: Hat 100 Steckbriefe angelegt

5. Juli 2022 - 12:47 — vor 34 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit!
Fell Seal - Arbiter's Mark ab 23,99 € bei Green Man Gaming kaufen.

Amazon bereitet sich auf seinen Prime Day vor und stellt euch als Amazon-Prime-Abonnent in diesem Rahmen ab sofort bis zum 13. Juli über 40 Spiele ohne zusätzliche Kosten zum Download für euren PC zur Verfügung. Die meisten Titel könnt ihr über die Amazon Games-App herunterladen, für manche Spiele müsst ihr euch zusätzlich bei Legacy Games registrieren. Bis jetzt befinden sich zwar keine aktuellen Triple-A-Produktionen darunter, ein Blick auf die diesmal sehr lange Liste kann aber sicherlich nicht schaden:

Alle Titel im Juli im Überblick:

Traditionell folgt zum Schluss mal wieder der Hinweis, dass ihr als Prime-Abonnent monatlich ein Twitch-Abo verschenken und damit GamersGlobal unterstützen könnt. Wie dies funktioniert, könnt ihr zum Beispiel hier nachlesen.

14 Kudos
Faerwynn 19 Megatalent - P - 16265 - 5. Juli 2022 - 12:49 #

Oh, da sind tatsächlich ein paar Sachen dabei, die ich schon immer mal anspielen wollte, wie Darkside Detective oder Metronomicon.

Fell Seal - Arbiter's Mark
Rollenspiel
Taktik-RPG
nicht vorhanden
7
6 Eyes Studio
6 Eyes Studio
16.08.2018 (Steam Early Access) • 30.04.2019 (PC, MacOS, Linux, Playstation 4, Xbox One) • 14.08.2019 (Switch)
Link
8.0
7.3
LinuxMacOSPCPS4XOne
GMG (€): 23,99 (STEAM)
Artikel
Screenshots
GamersGlobal Logo Unabhängig. Meinungsstark.
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Datenschutzerklärung
Cookie-Consent
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedingungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-5-SpieleDie besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Switch-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleDie besten Spiele für Oculus QuestDie besten Spiele 2020Langer lästert: Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daLanger lästert: Ich adblocke, weil es geht haltGuide zu Cyberpunk 2077: Komplettlösung, Ripper-Docs, EndenGuide zu Resident Evil VillageGuide zu Red Dead Redemption 2Guide zu The Witcher 3Guide zu Mass Effect AndromedaGuide zu Elex: Komplettlösung mit TippsAssassin's Creed Valhalla im TestMass Effect Andromeda im TestThe Last of Us - Part 2 im TestAnimal Crossing - New Horizons im TestCyberpunk 2077 im Test