Amazon Prime Gaming im Juli mit über 40 Spielen ohne zusätzliche Kosten

5. Juli 2022 - 12:47 — vor 34 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Amazon bereitet sich auf seinen Prime Day vor und stellt euch als Amazon-Prime-Abonnent in diesem Rahmen ab sofort bis zum 13. Juli über 40 Spiele ohne zusätzliche Kosten zum Download für euren PC zur Verfügung. Die meisten Titel könnt ihr über die Amazon Games-App herunterladen, für manche Spiele müsst ihr euch zusätzlich bei Legacy Games registrieren. Bis jetzt befinden sich zwar keine aktuellen Triple-A-Produktionen darunter, ein Blick auf die diesmal sehr lange Liste kann aber sicherlich nicht schaden:
Alle Titel im Juli im Überblick:
- 10 Second Ninja X (Jump-and-Run; zum Steckbrief)
- 8Doors - Arum's Afterlife Adventure (2D-Actionadventure; zum Steckbrief)
- Addling Adventures (über Legacy Games; beinhaltet Angelo & Deemon - One Hell of a Quest, The Wild Case, Varenje)
- Bang Bang Racing (Fun Racer; zum Steckbrief)
- Clouds & Sheep 2 (Puzzle/Logik; zum Steckbrief)
- Death Squared (Puzzle/Logik; zum Steckbrief)
- Fatal Fury Special (Prügelspiel; zum Steckbrief)
- Fell Seal - Arbiter's Mark (Taktik-RPG; im Test, Note: 8.0; zum Steckbrief)
- Fishing - North Atlantic (Berufssimulation; zum Steckbrief)
- Giana Sisters - Twisted Dreams (Jump-and-run; im Test, Note: 8.0; zum Steckbrief)
- Gone Viral (Third-Person-Shooter; zum Steckbrief)
- Hue (Puzzle-Action; siehe News; zum Steckbrief)
- Maniac Mansion (Point-and-Click-Adventure; siehe Report; zum Steckbrief)
- Manual Samuel (Story-Adventure; zum Steckbrief)
- Metal Slug 2 (Shoot-em-up; zum Steckbrief)
- Metal Unit (2D-Actionadventure; zum Steckbrief)
- Pumped BMX Pro (Fun Racer; zum Steckbrief)
- Puzzle of the Year - 10 Pack (über Legacy Games; beinhaltet Evergarden, Hook, Klocki, Lit - Bend the Light, Lyne, Naboki, NagiQ 2 - Treasure Hunt, Prune, Rosette and Words, Up Left Out)
- Rain World (Jump-and-run; zum Steckbrief)
- Road Trip - 3 Pack (über Legacy Games; beinhaltet Road Trip - Europe, Road Trip - USA, Road Trip - USA 2 West CE)
- Samurai Showdown 2 (Prügelspiel; zum Steckbrief)
- Serial Cleaner (Taktik-Action; siehe Spiele-Check; zum Steckbrief)
- Suzerain (Rundenstrategie; zum Steckbrief)
- The Crow's Eye (Ego-Adventure; zum Steckbrief)
- The Darkside Detective (Detektivspiel; zum Steckbrief)
- The Darkside Detective - A Fumble in the Dark (Detektivspiel; siehe eShop Selection; zum Steckbrief)
- The King of Fighters 2000 (Prügelspiel; zum Steckbrief)
- The King of Fighters 2002 (Prügelspiel; zum Steckbrief)
- The Metronomicon - Slay the Dance Floor (Action-RPG; zum Steckbrief)
Traditionell folgt zum Schluss mal wieder der Hinweis, dass ihr als Prime-Abonnent monatlich ein Twitch-Abo verschenken und damit GamersGlobal unterstützen könnt. Wie dies funktioniert, könnt ihr zum Beispiel hier nachlesen.
Oh, da sind tatsächlich ein paar Sachen dabei, die ich schon immer mal anspielen wollte, wie Darkside Detective oder Metronomicon.