PM: UBISOFT ENTHÜLLT DIE TALENTIERTEN KOMPONIST:INNEN HINTER DEM MARIO + RABBIDS® SPARKS OF HOPE-SOUNDTRACK (Ubisoft News)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Düsseldorf, 29. Juni 2022 – Während des Mario + Rabbids® Sparks of Hope Showcase gab Davide Soliani, Creative Director des Spiels, einen ausführlichen Einblick in das kosmische Abenteuer, das Mario und seine Freunde erwartet. Er gab bekannt, dass neue Komponist:innen an dem Abenteuer mitwirken: Die bekannte japanische Komponistin Yoko Shimomura und der mehrfach ausgezeichnete Komponist Gareth Coker. Der gefeierte britische Videospielkomponist Grant Kirkhope kehrt ebenfalls zur Serie zurück, nachdem er Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle meisterhaft vertonte.

Der gesamte Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Showcase kann unter folgendem Link gefunden werden: https://youtu.be/R-bfWYnRkPY

Der Trailer zur Spielvorstellung kann unter folgendem Link gefunden werden: https://youtu.be/krYK43jdYhY.Die AT Version der Spielvorstellung kann hier gefunden werden.Alternativ liegt das Video hier als Direktdownload für DE und AT bereit.

Der Team Trailer kann unter diesem Link gefunden werden: https://youtu.be/O_mmyjpZ8yo. Die AT Version kann hier gefunden werden.Alternativ liegt das Video hier als Direktdownload bereit. Alternativ liegt das Video hier als Direktdownload für DE und AT bereit.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope wird am 20. Oktober in zwei Editionen – Standard und Gold – exklusiv für Nintendo Switch erhältlich sein. Die Gold Edition wird den Season Pass für Spieler:innen enthalten, die ihre Abenteuer auf einer längeren Reise bestreiten möchten. Vorbesteller des Spiels erhalten das Megabug Paket. Dies beinhaltet Waffen, die an den berüchtigten Megabug aus Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle angelehnt sind. Zwei Sammelfiguren, die Rabbid-Mario und Rabbid-Peach darstellen, werden ebenfalls bei ausgewählten Händlern erhältlich sein.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope kann ab sofort hier vorbestellt werden: https://store.ubi.com/de/mario-plus-rabbids-sparks-of-hope/60a4d7030d253c0e6c630899.html

Weitere Informationen zu Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope gibt es unter: https://www.ubisoft.com/de-de/game/mario-rabbids/sparks-of-hope

About Mario + Rabbids® Sparks of Hope

​Only the most extravagant team of Heroes can rekindle the sparks of hope across the galaxy!

​Team up with Mario, Rabbid Peach and their friends on a cosmic journey to defeat Cursa and save the galaxy! Explore planets throughout the universe that are filled with strange inhabitants, memorable quests and hilarious secrets! Outwit enemies in an innovative combat system mixing turn-based tactics and real time action. Combine forces with the Spark’s immense energy and anything becomes possible…for better OR worse!

​MARIO + RABBIDS SPARKS OF HOPE © 2022 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Rabbids, Sparks of Hope, Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the U.S. and/or other countries. Nintendo properties are licensed to Ubisoft Entertainment by Nintendo. SUPER MARIO characters © Nintendo. Trademarks are property of their respective owners. Nintendo Switch is a trademark of Nintendo.