PM: Angebote zur Jahreshälfte im PlayStation Store (Sony Playstation Blog)

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS
Die Angebote zur Jahreshälfte beginnen im PlayStation Store am 22. Juni. Für kurze Zeit* kannst du dir bis zu 75% Rabatt auf ausgewählte PlayStation-Titel sichern, wie zum Beispiel Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5.
Unten könnt ihr ein paar der Angebote sehen. Im PlayStation Store findet ihr alle Rabatte der Aktion.
Sekiro™: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition
Aktion gültig bis 6.7.2022
Tiny Tinas Wonderlands für PS4™
Aktion gültig bis 6.7.2022
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5
Aktion gültig bis 6.7.2022
FIFA 22 PS5™
Aktion gültig bis 6.7.2022
NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle für PS4™ & PS5™
Aktion gültig bis 6.7.2022
Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition
Aktion gültig bis 6.7.2022
DEATHLOOP Deluxe Edition
Aktion gültig bis 6.7.2022
Hades
Aktion gültig bis 6.7.2022
Die Level-Up-Angebote im PlayStation Store bieten euch für kurze Zeit* Rabatte auf ausgewählte DLCs und Erweiterungen. Unten könnt ihr ein paar der Angebote sehen. Im PlayStation Store findet ihr alle Rabatte der Aktion.
Fortnite – Tech-Zukunft-Paket
Aktion gültig bis 6.7.2022
Marvel’s Spider-Man: ‘Die Stadt, die niemals schläft’
Aktion gültig bis 6.7.2022
Bloodborne™ The Old Hunters
Aktion gültig bis 6.7.2022
Horizon Zero Dawn™: The Frozen Wilds
Aktion gültig bis 6.7.2022
*Die Angebote zur Jahreshälfte und die Level-Up-Angebote sind von Mittwoch, den 22. Juni um 00:00 Uhr MESZ bis Mittwoch, den 7. Juli um 00:59 Uhr MESZ verfügbar.