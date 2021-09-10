PM: Angebote zur Jahreshälfte im PlayStation Store (Sony Playstation Blog)

22. Juni 2022 - 15:45 — vor 24 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
NBA 2K22 ab 31,49 € bei Amazon.de kaufen.

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Die Angebote zur Jahreshälfte beginnen im PlayStation Store am 22. Juni. Für kurze Zeit* kannst du dir bis zu 75% Rabatt auf ausgewählte PlayStation-Titel sichern, wie zum Beispiel Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5.

Unten könnt ihr ein paar der Angebote sehen. Im PlayStation Store findet ihr alle Rabatte der Aktion.

Sekiro™: Shadows Die Twice – Game of the Year Edition

Aktion gültig bis 6.7.2022

Tiny Tinas Wonderlands für PS4™

Aktion gültig bis 6.7.2022

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5

Aktion gültig bis 6.7.2022

FIFA 22 PS5™

Aktion gültig bis 6.7.2022

NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle für PS4™ & PS5™

Aktion gültig bis 6.7.2022

Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition

Aktion gültig bis 6.7.2022

DEATHLOOP Deluxe Edition

Aktion gültig bis 6.7.2022

Hades

Aktion gültig bis 6.7.2022

Die Level-Up-Angebote im PlayStation Store bieten euch für kurze Zeit* Rabatte auf ausgewählte DLCs und Erweiterungen. Unten könnt ihr ein paar der Angebote sehen. Im PlayStation Store findet ihr alle Rabatte der Aktion.

Fortnite – Tech-Zukunft-Paket

Aktion gültig bis 6.7.2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man: ‘Die Stadt, die niemals schläft’

Aktion gültig bis 6.7.2022

Bloodborne™ The Old Hunters

Aktion gültig bis 6.7.2022

Horizon Zero Dawn™: The Frozen Wilds

Aktion gültig bis 6.7.2022

*Die Angebote zur Jahreshälfte und die Level-Up-Angebote sind von Mittwoch, den 22. Juni um 00:00 Uhr MESZ bis Mittwoch, den 7. Juli um 00:59 Uhr MESZ verfügbar.

Link
0.0
