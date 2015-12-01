PM: Das nächste Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Major kommt nach Berlin (Ubisoft News)

PC XOne Xbox X PS4 PS5 Android

Düsseldorf, 21. Juni 2022 – Ubisoft® gab heute bekannt, dass der nächste internationale Wettbewerb der Season im Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six® Siege E-Sport, das Six Berlin Major, vom 15. Bis zum 21. August in Berlin, Deutschland, stattfinden wird. Der einzigartige Veranstaltungsort im Herzen Berlins, das Theater am Potsdamer Platz, wird zudem an den letzten drei Tagen während der Playoffs und des großen Finales ein Live-Publikum begrüßen. ​ ​Der Trailer zum Six Berlin Major kann unter folgendem Link gefunden werden:

Alternativ liegt das Video hier als Direktdownload bereit. ​ ​Tickets sind ab sofort verfügbar: https://www.ticketmaster.de/event/LN1908RS ​ ​Die Six Majors, die im Mai, August und November stattfinden, sind eines der größten internationalen E-Sport-Events für Rainbow Six Siege. Das nordamerikanische Team DarkZero Esports konnte letzten Mai beim Six Charlotte Major in Charlotte, Nordamerika, vor einer jubelnden Menschenmenge den Titel erringen. In den nächsten Wochen werden die Teams aus dem asiatisch-pazifischen Raum, Europa, Lateinamerika und Nordamerika in den regionalen Ligen antreten, um sich für das Six Berlin Major zu qualifizieren. Die besten 16 Teams werden sich die Möglichkeit erkämpfen, nach Deutschland zu reisen. Dort werden sie gegeneinander antreten, um den Titel, das Preisgeld und globale Ranglistenpunkte zu erringen, damit sie sich für das Six Invitational 2023 qualifizieren können. ​

Zusätzliche Informationen zu dem Veranstaltungsort, dem Kartenverkauf und mehr gibt es unter: https://rainbow6.com/BerlinMajor2022 ​ ​Mehr Informationen über Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Esports gibt es unter: http://www.rainbow6.com/esports. ​ ​Unsere Social-Media-Kanäle sind: https://twitter.com/R6esports und https://instagram.com/R6esports.

Angebote zu Ubisoft Spielen gibt es im offiziellen Ubisoft Store unter: https://store.ubi.com/de/home. ​ ​About the Rainbow Six Esports Global Program ​Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’s Esports includes 4 main regions, Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific. All four regions run in parallel their own dedicated regional leagues, all feeding into one unique and global race towards a qualification for the Six Invitational, the pinnacle of the Rainbow Six Siege competitive year. As teams across the four regions face off in regional and global competitions, featuring 3 Majors and regional leagues, they will be ranked based on an in-depth point system that rewards sustained performance. Each competitive Season runs for nearly a year, from March through the following February. Each Season will be divided into 4 quarters. The first three quarters correspond to the 3 “Stages” of the regional leagues and conclude with a Six Major bringing together 16 of the world’s best teams – four per region across the four regions. Each stage awards prize money and points for the Global Standings. The Global Standings determine the sixteen teams earning a spot to the annual Six Invitational. Following the 3 stages, the last quarter of the season will be dedicated to regional finals and relegations. The season will then conclude with the Six Invitational that will crown the world’s best team. Four additional teams will also have a chance to qualify for the Six Invitational through Regional Open Qualifiers, making the Six invitational a 20-team competition.