Die Preisschmelze

GOG: Großer Summer Sale // Cyberpunk, Disco Elysium & mehr reduziert

Bild von Hagen Gehritz
Hagen Gehritz 100279 EXP - Redakteur,R9,S10,A9,J10
Meister-Tester: Hat 10 Spiele-/Technik-Tests veröffentlichtTester: Hat 5 Spiele- oder Hardwaretests veröffentlichtStar: Hat 1000 Kudos für eigene News/Artikel erhaltenTop-News-Veteran: Hat mindestens 50 Top-News geschriebenVielspieler: Hat 250 Spiele in seine Sammlung eingetragenDieser User hat uns zur Japan-Doku-2018 Aktion mit 10 Euro (oder mehr) unterstützt.Dieser User hat uns zur TGS 2017 Aktion mit einer Spende von 5 Euro unterstützt.Dieser User hat uns zur TGS 2016 Aktion mit einer Spende von 5 Euro unterstützt.Alter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 5 Jahren bei GG.de registriertAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 3 Jahren bei GG.de registriertLoyalist: Ist seit mindestens einem Jahr bei GG.de dabeiDieser User hat am GamersGlobal Grillfest 2019 teilgenommen

15. Juni 2022 - 12:13 — vor 18 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert

Teaser

Bei GOG läuft der große Summer-Sale des Jahres. Wir haben für euch interessante Angebote gesammelt. Durchs Shoppen über unsere Referral-Links unterstützt ihr ohne zusätzliche Kosten dabei GG.
Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit!

Beim Spiele-Shop GOG läuft noch bis zum 27. Juni 2022 ein großer Summer Sale. Dabei wird es auch Gratis-Spiele geben, wie aktuell das Jump-and-Run Shantae and The Pirate's Curse. Außerdem wird über die Insomnia-Aktion alle 6 Stunden ein neuer Blitz-Sale mit begrenzter Sückzahl gestartet.

Tausende Titel sind zum reduzierten Preis erhältlich. Passend zum Start der Aktion stoßen einige Sega-Titel frisch in den Katalog. Den Anfang machte Alien - Isolation (im Test), in Kürze werden Two Point Hospital (im Test) und die Anniversary Edition von Warhammer 40.000 - Space Marine (im Test) folgen. Zu den jüngeren rabattiertenTiteln gehören der Taktik-RPG-Kracher Expeditions - Rome (im Test, Note 9.0) und der Indie-Hit Inscryption.

Auch zahlreiche Spiele deutscher Entwickler sind reduziert, etwa die unserer Community wohlbekannte Söldner-Taktik Battle Brothers, We Are Football (im Test, Note 7.0) von Gerald Köhler, das oft mit dem klassischen Fallout verglichene Death Trash (im Check) oder Cloudpunk samt Erweiterung City of Ghosts (im Check).

Hier findet ihr einen Überblick mit einer Auswahl interessanter Angebote. Es handelt sich jeweils um GG-Partnerlinks – so könnt ihr GamersGlobal ohne Zusatzkosten für euch bei eurem GOG-Einkauf unterstützen.

4 Kudos
GamersGlobal Logo Unabhängig. Meinungsstark.
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Datenschutzerklärung
Cookie-Consent
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedingungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-5-SpieleDie besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Switch-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleDie besten Spiele für Oculus QuestDie besten Spiele 2020Langer lästert: Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daLanger lästert: Ich adblocke, weil es geht haltGuide zu Cyberpunk 2077: Komplettlösung, Ripper-Docs, EndenGuide zu Resident Evil VillageGuide zu Red Dead Redemption 2Guide zu The Witcher 3Guide zu Mass Effect AndromedaGuide zu Elex: Komplettlösung mit TippsAssassin's Creed Valhalla im TestMass Effect Andromeda im TestThe Last of Us - Part 2 im TestAnimal Crossing - New Horizons im TestCyberpunk 2077 im Test