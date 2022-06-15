GOG: Großer Summer Sale // Cyberpunk, Disco Elysium & mehr reduziert

Hagen Gehritz
15. Juni 2022 - 12:13 — vor 18 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
TeaserBei GOG läuft der große Summer-Sale des Jahres. Wir haben für euch interessante Angebote gesammelt. Durchs Shoppen über unsere Referral-Links unterstützt ihr ohne zusätzliche Kosten dabei GG.
Beim Spiele-Shop GOG läuft noch bis zum 27. Juni 2022 ein großer Summer Sale. Dabei wird es auch Gratis-Spiele geben, wie aktuell das Jump-and-Run Shantae and The Pirate's Curse. Außerdem wird über die Insomnia-Aktion alle 6 Stunden ein neuer Blitz-Sale mit begrenzter Sückzahl gestartet.
Tausende Titel sind zum reduzierten Preis erhältlich. Passend zum Start der Aktion stoßen einige Sega-Titel frisch in den Katalog. Den Anfang machte Alien - Isolation (im Test), in Kürze werden Two Point Hospital (im Test) und die Anniversary Edition von Warhammer 40.000 - Space Marine (im Test) folgen. Zu den jüngeren rabattiertenTiteln gehören der Taktik-RPG-Kracher Expeditions - Rome (im Test, Note 9.0) und der Indie-Hit Inscryption.
Auch zahlreiche Spiele deutscher Entwickler sind reduziert, etwa die unserer Community wohlbekannte Söldner-Taktik Battle Brothers, We Are Football (im Test, Note 7.0) von Gerald Köhler, das oft mit dem klassischen Fallout verglichene Death Trash (im Check) oder Cloudpunk samt Erweiterung City of Ghosts (im Check).
Hier findet ihr einen Überblick mit einer Auswahl interessanter Angebote. Es handelt sich jeweils um GG-Partnerlinks – so könnt ihr GamersGlobal ohne Zusatzkosten für euch bei eurem GOG-Einkauf unterstützen.
- Cyberpunk 2077 für 29,99 Euro (50 Prozent Rabatt)
- Horizon - Zero Dawn für 24,99 (50 Prozent Rabatt)
- Psychonauts 2 für 29,99 Euro (50 Prozent Rabatt)
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut für 13,99 Euro (65 Prozent Rabatt)
- Expeditions - Rome für 33,79 Euro (25 Prozent Rabatt)
- Alien - Isolation Collection für 12,49 Euro (75 Prozent Rabatt)
- Insycryption für 13,99 Euro (30 Prozent Rabatt)
- The Forgotten City für 17,49 Euro (25 Prozent Rabatt)
- Loop Hero für 4,99 Euro (67Prozent)
- Death's Door für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
- Wasteland 3 - Colorado Edition für 19,99 Euro (60 Prozent Rabatt)
- Iron Harvest - Deluxe Edition für 16,99 Euro (66 Prozent Rabatt)
- Control: Ultimate Edition für 11,99 Euro (70 Prozent Rabatt)
- Metro Exodus: Gold Edition für 14,82 Euro (63 Prozent Rabatt)
- Battle Brothers für 13,99 (50 Prozent Rabatt)
- Death Trash für 18,02 (10 Prozent Rabatt)
- Leisure Suit Larry - Wet Dreams Dry Twice für 8,79 Euro (75 Prozent Rabatt)
- CrossCode für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent Rabatt)
- Cloudpunk: Ultimate Edition für 22,79 Euro (54 Prozent Rabatt)
- Iratus - Necromancer Edition für 12,89 Euro (74 Prozent Rabatt)
- Elex für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent Rabatt)
- Through the Darkest of Times für 4,99 Euro (67 Prozent Rabatt)
- We Are Football für 17,49 Euro (50 Prozent Rabatt)
- Art of Rally für 13,69 Euro (35 Prozent Rabatt)
- Project Warlock für 2,79 Euro (75 Prozent Rabatt)
- Deus Ex: GOTY für 0,99 Euro (86 Prozent Rabatt)
- Metal Gear Solid für 6,99 Euro (30 Prozent Rabatt
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition für 8,29 Euro (67 Prozent Rabatt)
- Haven für 12,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
- GRIS für für 4,29 Euro (75 Prozent Rabatt)
- Carrion für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition für 8,00 Euro (60 Prozent Rabatt)
- The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt: GOTY für 10,00 Euro (80 Prozent Rabatt)
- Kingdom Come - Deliverance: Royal Edition für 11,99 Euro (70 Prozent Rabatt)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition für 18,19 Euro (67 Prozent Rabatt)
- Divinity 2 - Original Sin: Defintitive Edition für 18,02 Euro (60 Prozent Rabatt)
- Solasta - Crown of the Magister für 15,99 Euro (60 Prozent Rabatt)
- Stellaris für 10,00 Euro (75 Prozent Rabatt)
- Battletech - Merceneary Collection für 30,59 Euro (66 Prozent Rabatt)
- Into the Breach für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent Rabatt)
- Frostpunk: GOTY Edition für 15,99 Euro (67 Prozent Rabatt)
- Dragon Age Origins Ultimate Edition für 4,69 Euro (75 Prozent Rabatt)
- Gothic 2: Gold Edition für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent Rabatt)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2 für 2,89 Euro (65 Prozent Rabatt)