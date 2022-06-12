PM: Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase: The Last Case of Benedict Fox wird vorgestellt (Microsoft Xbox Wire)

Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Hi, we’re Plot Twist, a young but experienced studio on Poland’s indie video game map. We’ve just revealed our newest project called The Last Case of Benedict Fox at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase and we can’t wait to tell you more about it!

When we started the project, we knew we wanted to create a world you would believe in, tell a story that would stay with you, and design a gameplay that would pull you in. To these ends, we’ve made The Last Case of Benedict Fox a hand-crafted metroidvania experience.

By “handcrafted,” we mean a seamless combination of a metroidvania’s depth and richness with the immersive atmosphere of cinematic platformers. In other words, you will fight demons, solve elaborate puzzles and explore surreal maze-like locations, while uncovering a twisted and engrossing plot that involves secret organizations, forbidden rituals, and cold-blooded murders.

One of the things that make Benedict’s investigation special is his Companion. Our detective was bound to a demonic being at birth and their fates have been intertwined ever since. What is an interesting piece of the lore in itself (let’s talk about it some other time!) has also certain practical implications.

First of all, the Companion’s powers let you explore the minds of the recently deceased in your last chance to get a “testimony”. These Limbos are surreal worlds where memories, emotions, and traumas take on physical forms. Forms that will usually want to harm Benedict.

That’s when it becomes obvious that a demon companion is a great asset also in combat. Mix his powers (which obviously include tentacles!) with firearms and creative use of your surroundings to overcome the enemies – but remember that concentration and a tactical approach are still your best allies.

We’ve got lots more to tell you about The Last Case of Benedict Fox. We can go on and on about the noir fiction influences, early 20th century jazz soundtrack, Burton-esque art style, grim story of a certain family… If you’re in for a supernatural mystery, let’s keep in touch till Benedict begins his investigation in spring 2023.