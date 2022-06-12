PM: Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase: The Last Case of Benedict Fox wird vorgestellt (Microsoft Xbox Wire)

Bild von GG-Redaktion
GG-Redaktion 165843 EXP - Redakteur,R10,S10,A10
Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 10 Jahren bei GG.de registriertAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 5 Jahren bei GG.de registriertGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtGold-Cutter: Hat 100 Videos gepostetArtikel-Schreiber: Hat 15 redaktionelle Artikel geschriebenAlter Haudegen: Ist seit mindestens 3 Jahren bei GG.de registriertMeister der Steckbriefe: Hat 1000 Spiele-Steckbriefe erstelltMeister-Tester: Hat 10 Spiele-/Technik-Tests veröffentlichtIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommenExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschriebenSilber-Archivar: Hat Stufe 10 der Archivar-Klasse erreicht

12. Juni 2022 - 21:15
Dieser Inhalt wäre ohne die Premium-User nicht finanzierbar. Doch wir brauchen dringend mehr Unterstützer: Hilf auch du mit!

HINWEIS: DIES IST EINE PRESSEMITTEILUNG, KEINE REDAKTIONELLE NEWS

Hi, we’re Plot Twist, a young but experienced studio on Poland’s indie video game map. We’ve just revealed our newest project called The Last Case of Benedict Fox at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase and we can’t wait to tell you more about it!

When we started the project, we knew we wanted to create a world you would believe in, tell a story that would stay with you, and design a gameplay that would pull you in. To these ends, we’ve made The Last Case of Benedict Fox a hand-crafted metroidvania experience.

By “handcrafted,” we mean a seamless combination of a metroidvania’s depth and richness with the immersive atmosphere of cinematic platformers. In other words, you will fight demons, solve elaborate puzzles and explore surreal maze-like locations, while uncovering a twisted and engrossing plot that involves secret organizations, forbidden rituals, and cold-blooded murders.

One of the things that make Benedict’s investigation special is his Companion. Our detective was bound to a demonic being at birth and their fates have been intertwined ever since. What is an interesting piece of the lore in itself (let’s talk about it some other time!) has also certain practical implications.

First of all, the Companion’s powers let you explore the minds of the recently deceased in your last chance to get a “testimony”. These Limbos are surreal worlds where memories, emotions, and traumas take on physical forms. Forms that will usually want to harm Benedict.

That’s when it becomes obvious that a demon companion is a great asset also in combat. Mix his powers (which obviously include tentacles!) with firearms and creative use of your surroundings to overcome the enemies – but remember that concentration and a tactical approach are still your best allies.

We’ve got lots more to tell you about The Last Case of Benedict Fox. We can go on and on about the noir fiction influences, early 20th century jazz soundtrack, Burton-esque art style, grim story of a certain family… If you’re in for a supernatural mystery, let’s keep in touch till Benedict begins his investigation in spring 2023.

0 Kudos
GamersGlobal Logo Unabhängig. Meinungsstark.
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Datenschutzerklärung
Cookie-Consent
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedingungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Forum Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-5-SpieleDie besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Switch-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten PSVR-SpieleDie besten Spiele für Oculus QuestDie besten Spiele 2020Langer lästert: Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daLanger lästert: Ich adblocke, weil es geht haltGuide zu Cyberpunk 2077: Komplettlösung, Ripper-Docs, EndenGuide zu Resident Evil VillageGuide zu Red Dead Redemption 2Guide zu The Witcher 3Guide zu Mass Effect AndromedaGuide zu Elex: Komplettlösung mit TippsAssassin's Creed Valhalla im TestMass Effect Andromeda im TestThe Last of Us - Part 2 im TestAnimal Crossing - New Horizons im TestCyberpunk 2077 im Test